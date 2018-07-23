What is it?

A mid-level smartphone at a solid price point from Huawei, who are quickly catching up to Samsung and Apple lightning quick. With plenty of nice features, an incredible camera, and an easy-to-use interface, the nova 3e could be the phone to help them get over the line.

How does it work? Huawei might have kept the price low, but they haven't pared back the camera. At 16 megapixels, the nova 3e is one of the most powerful camera phones on the market, and it comes with a timer, facial recognition and 11 different lighting options. The results are seriously stunning. You might never need a filter again. Seriously, you need to see the results to believe them.



What do they say? "The smartphone market is moving at an unprecedented rate, pushing the boundaries of innovation and design," says Richard Sandford, Spark's general manager of customer and marketing. "The Huawei nova 3e levels the playing field and delivers advanced features to everyday Kiwis that were previously only available in the premium market."

What's the best feature? The camera is 100 per cent the best reason to buy this phone. Over two weeks of solid use, taking photos both inside and outside, it never ceased to amaze me just how crystal clear my photos came out. Unlike other phones, lighting never seemed to be an issue and they looked as close to professional photos as I've ever come. I managed to capture some candid snaps of my kids that I never would have gotten with other phones. I can't work out how they did it, but I'm glad they did.

Advertisement

And the worst? It's lacking the supersonic screen quality that I'm used to from my Samsung Note 8. And even with some superior facial recognition, it's missing a few other bells and whistles of its competitors. But at this price, it's hard to complain.

So how much is it? The Huawei nova 3e retails for $499 as part of a Spark package. It comes in two colours, Klein Blue and Midnight Black. If you've been looking for an entry-level smartphone with a kick-ass camera, your problem has just been solved.