Cafes inspired by social media are set to pop up around Auckland this year.

The first of five "Instagrammable" bubble tea cafes, similar to those popular in South Korea and Japan, is set to open in Takapuna in the North Shore this month.

Gong Cha, which already has four stores in Auckland, will open new stores in St Lukes, Wellington, Manukau, Onehunga, and its first in Wellington, later in the year.

The cafes will feature a swing in a faux-grass area, photo backdrops to snap Instagram posts and USB ports to charge phones.

The minimalist cafe interiors, designed by Spaceworks, were inspired by social media users and the latest societal trends.

Gong Cha New Zealand manager Marcus Teh said the retail brand was looking to change its in-store backdrops with the season.

"We want to keep in trend with what's going on," Teh said.

"Teenagers, even young adults nowadays they're pretty much on their phone on Instagram or on their Facebook all the time and we feel this will compliment or be an added value for customers to enjoy a cafe where they can feel cosy and take pictures."

Gong Cha, which translates to "tea for the emperor", began in 2005 in Taiwan and the first New Zealand store opened in 2015 on Auckland's Lorne St.

The tea chain is owned by ST Group which also operates retail brands Papparich and Hokkaido Baked Cheese in New Zealand.

Last year Gong Cha had a turnover of $2 million in sales and the group had a combined turnover of $8 million. It has 1600 stores around the world including in China, Taiwan, Japan, Philippines, the US and Australia.

Tatt Ghee Saw, managing director of ST Group, which owns Gong Cha in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

"Asian markets growing rapidly and now we can see a growth in Kiwis coming to our stores. Bubble tea has been well received in the New Zealand market and is growing at around 20 per cent per year here," Teh said.

Gong Cha will open stores in the South Island next year, including in Christchurch.

Teh said the opening of the Takapuna store would create jobs for 20 people in the area, adding to the 60 the tea brand already employs, and new stores in Auckland and Wellington will create at least 80 more.

Inside Gong Cha's Takapuna cafe which will open next month. Photo / Supplied

Competition in New Zealand's bubble tea market was high with more brands and stores opening frequently, Teh said.

"With the New Zealand population growing and seeing a lot of migration, we expect to see a lot of competition coming up, new brands, new stores."

Local bubble tea brand HuluCat was Gong Cha's biggest competitor, Teh said.