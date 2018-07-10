Half of Whangārei has hooked up to the UFB network, with over 11,500 people connected out of a possible 22,700 premises.

That is one of the highest uptake rates of any UFB network in New Zealand.

"This is outstanding for the city in terms of advancement for the region both economically and socially,'' Northpower Fibre chief executive Darren Mason said.

''The team remains firmly focused on connecting as many of the remaining premises as possible.''

He said the Northpower Fibre network provided reliable, fast world-class broadband and was a game changer for people connected to it.

''As Northlanders, we are really proud of that. We have seen the benefits it has brought amongst local businesses and in the work we do with the Tai Tokerau Education Trust.

"The learning outcomes from the work the trust is doing in Whangārei schools is creating life-changing educational outcomes for our students and our UFB network is providing the platform for that."

Of connections to the Whangarei UFB network, 11 per cent are businesses and 89 per cent residential.

The company is quickly expanding throughout Whangārei and Kaipara Districts. UFB networks at Hikurangi and Waipū are now completed and One Tree Point residents also have access.

Ruakākā and Dargaville residents will be able to hook up over the next three months. Beyond that, Waikaraka, Mangawhai, Kaiwaka, Maungaturoto, Paparoa and Ruawai will be part of the expansion over the next few years.

By 2022, the network will reach around 33,000 homes and premises.

Mason said people not currently connected but who are within the build areas should check if UFB is available at their address.

Most connections are free. People who connect before September 30 will go into a draw to win an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil valued at over $1500.

In 2017, Northpower Fibre received the Innovation in Next Generation Services at the Calix Innovation Awards, its second international innovation award in four years.