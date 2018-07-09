ANZ has unveiled a virtual assistant named Jamie who is programmed to answer customer questions on its website.

Developed by Kiwi tech company Soul Machines, Jamie will be able to reply to queries relating to 30 frequently searched-for topics.

She will be able to answer questions of a general nature and will not require customer specific questions information.

ANZ Bank head of digital and transformation Liz Maguire said the bank would be trialling the technology to see if it would appeal to customers not comfortable using its other channels.

ANZ's digital assistant was developed by Soul Machines. Photo / Supplied

"While we know many of our customers love connecting through our existing digital channels, we have been talking face to face a lot longer than we've been using small screens," Maguire said.

"We're excited to show Jamie to more of our customers and get their feedback."

Jamie has a digital human face and personality, brought to life by Soul Machines' human computing engine, a system modelled on how the human brain and nervous system works.

ANZ said initial feedback from customers had been positive with 90 per cent of users backing the technology.

Soul Machines chief business officer Greg Cross said Jamie offered a personal interaction.

"One of the things that is really exciting about this project is that we are starting to understand some of the benefits we can deliver for ANZ's customers," Cross said.

Customers will be able to interact with Jamie from today.