What is it?

Yet another addition to the ultra-competitive smart watch world. Everyone from Apple to Samsung and Huawei is trying to attach their products to your arm, so Fitbit's got a big challenge on its hands. But the Versa's biggest asset is its simplicity. It's for those that want to dip their toes into the smartwatch world, but don't want to shell out for the full functionality of an Apple Watch or Gear.

How does it work?

Open the box and you'll find the watch, a charging cable and a larger strap, which I had to swap immediately. It seems that I have fat wrists. From there, you'll need to download the Fitbit app, set up an account, punch in a code, and away you go. The Versa transfers all its information, from steps to heart rates and sleep quality, into the app and transforms them into handy, helpful charts and graphs.

What's its best feature?

The new screen is definitely Versa's best quality. Emblazoned in full technicolour, I love the neon graphics, fun fonts and different watch faces. It's water resistant, also comes with coaching tips, 15 exercise modes and, for women, the option to track menstrual cycles. I also enjoyed the lengthy battery time, which lasts at least four days. And unlike other Fitbit watches, it's so light I often forgot I was wearing it.

And what's it's worst?

I've always struggled with Fitbit's straps, and the Versa is no different. Yes, you can change your durable workout gym strap to a classier evening option. In theory, it's a nice touch, but in practice, it's a fiddly routine that I won't be trying again anytime soon. My straps are staying put.

Fitbit's Versa's multi-coloured screen with swappable watch faces is one of its best assets.

What does Fitbit say?

James Park, Fitbit's co-founder, calls it a "beautifully designed smartwatch for all with advanced health and fitness features". He says: "We believe Versa is a smartwatch that will have mass appeal, attracting new audiences and helping us capture a previously untapped segment of users in this growing wearables category."

Okay, how much is it?

The Versa costs $349.95, comes in three colours (black, peach and grey) with extra straps ranging between $49.95 and $149.95. That makes it cheaper than Apple and Samsung but it lacks the full functionality those watches provide. But as a gateway smartwatch, it's a steal.