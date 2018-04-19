The newly-launched River City Swim Club has appointed a coach to work alongside a novel remote approach to improving technique.

John Hay, who has no specific background in swimming, is the main driver of the newly-formed River City Swim Club operating out of the Splash Centre five days a week.

His children, Andrew 13, and Charlotte, 11, were the founding members when the club was formed in March. They are also involved with ocean swimming events.

Hay said former Whanganui competitive swimmer Liz Aitken had been appointed coach, while an Australian-based group was providing valuable tips remotely.

"We have membership subscription to a group based in Australia that has access to top line coaches from America, Britain and Australia, including the nationally renowned Brenton Ford," Hay said.

"Brenton is currently in Hawaii running a clinic with New Zealand's Gary Hurring. We can take video footage of a club member swimming and send it to Australia where they analyse it and send it back with valuable tips on improving technique. Just about every kid has an iPhone or something similar these days, so can access that information quite readily.

"They can even take the video themselves and send it to the group as a member of the River City Swim Club. Our new coach, Liz Aitken, has 10 years experience as a competitive swimmer.

"She moved away from Whanganui, but has returned home and will be a valuable asset for our club to have. We envisage Liz also taking advantage of the remote advice we receive through the Australian group."

Hay said while the club was still chasing new members, the major focus was obtaining affiliation to Swimming New Zealand to allow members entry to national and regional competition.

"Without affiliation to SNZ our members cannot compete unless they get approval to represent another club, but we are reluctant to do that because it's not really fair on the other club."

In fact, Hay's son Andrew will miss the upcoming North Island Secondary Schools meet beause of the lack of affiliation.

"He is, however, going to a stroke clinic in Sydney at the end of May run by the Australian group we have joined," Hay said.

The club hires a lane at the Splash Centre between 6am and 7.30am, Monday to Friday, for training and new members were welcome.