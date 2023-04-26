Voyager 2022 media awards
Microsoft and Alphabet earnings show signs of resilience, AI hype draws Kiwi investors

Financial Times
By Patrick McGee and Richard Waters
Photo / Getty Images

Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet’s core businesses held up better than expected in the past quarter, pushing their shares higher and giving a bump to rival tech companies due to report earnings later this week.

