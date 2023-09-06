The GoPro Hero 12 Black has features that will appeal to pros, like the ability to wirelessly timecode sync multiple cameras, but also some with pull for amateurs - such as its TikTok-friendly vertical mode.

The proof will be in the first reviews. But on paper, the new GoPro Hero 12 Black has at least two features that put it a cut above its predecessor: Twice the battery life, and support for Apple AirPods and other Bluetooth buds, headphones and mics.

The new GoPro also adds a TikTok-friendly 9:16 vertical mode for capturing TikTok-formatted video.

And if you pay extra for the Max LensMod 2.0, you can record a 177-degree field (GoPro’s widest ever) in 4K ultra-high resolution at 60 frames per second.

The case and overall design are the same as its rugged predecessor, with all its mod-cons, like front and rear screens, and waterproofing to 10m without any special housing. But the GoPro Hero Black 12 comes standard with the Enduro battery (an optional extra for the 11, costing around $80).

That, along with upgraded power management, means you can shoot continuously for longer, GoPro says.

The Hero 12 Black is rated for up to 70 minutes of non-stop recording at 5.3K at 60 frames per second, more than 95 minutes at 5.3K/30fps and over 155 minutes of continuous recording at 1080p (standard high definition) at 30fps. GoPro says those times can be achieved without sacrificing features. All of those times are with the upgraded HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilisation on.

The new model has the same case as its predecessor, so will work with the same array of accessories.

There are also features aimed at professionals, including the ability to capture HDR photos and videos at up to 5.3K, plus the ability to timecode sync video and audio from an “unlimited number” of Hero 12 Black cameras. That should make it easy to edit footage captured on multiple cameras.

GoPro has also upgraded its Quik app (free in a basic version or $24.99/year) for cloud storage and editing. The upgraded Quik app is getting Windows and MacOS support, and GoPro says it can be used with footage from any model of camera.

Hero 12 Black is available today for preorder from GoPro’s site for $749.99. The Max LensMod 2.0 costs $199.99, or $159.99 for GoPro subscribers.

Both products will be available in stores from September 13.

The Herald will run a review later this month. If there’s any particular feature you’d like to see given a workout, or any specific question you’d like answered in the review, email me at chris.keall@nzherald.co.nz.

