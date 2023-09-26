Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Technology

ChatGPT can now respond with spoken words

New York Times
3 mins to read
ChatGPT has attracted hundreds of millions of users since it was introduced late last year. Photo / Jackie Molloy, The New York Times

ChatGPT has attracted hundreds of millions of users since it was introduced late last year. Photo / Jackie Molloy, The New York Times

ChatGPT has learned to talk.

OpenAI, the San Francisco artificial intelligence startup, released a version of its popular chatbot on Monday (Tuesday NZT) that can interact with people using spoken words. As with Amazon’s Alexa,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Technology