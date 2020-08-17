Every cloud, they say, has a silver lining.

Te Puke netball centre didn't have a great start to the delayed netball season, with a theft and then vandalism marring the excitement of getting back on court.

But there was a knight in shining armour who came out of the blue to solve one of the problems.

Club secretary Danelle Bain took her children to the courts to ride their bikes recently.

''Being on the committee, we went for a wander round, went round the front and saw smashed downpipes all over the ground.''

A Facebook post about the damage drew a quick response from Downers.

''Someone from Downer [Group] must have seen the post and we just got a message one night one night saying 'hi, Andrew from Downer here, we've just seen your post and we'd like to help and don't mind getting the crew around'. They were happy to replace them for us.''

Danelle says the committee was very pleased with the offer which meant it was money the club didn't have to find.

''It's been a huge help,'' says Danelle.

Unfortunately the earlier theft was a bigger blow to the club.

''The week before the season started, we went down there to have a clean up and get ready for the season opening and test all the microphones and everything and realised someone had stolen our outdoor speakers. Someone had actually climbed the fence and chopped them off and stolen the speakers - so we have had to have them replaced.''

Danelle says there is an ongoing problem of tagging and rubbish being dumped at the courts.

■ All netball games were cancelled last Thursday in the light of the move to alert level 2, but a limited number of games, for those teams from Year 3 upwards, will take place this evening.