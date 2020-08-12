The annual Bay of Plenty Regional Environment Network Hui is just over a week away, but it's not too late for landcare and sustainability groups to book a spot.

With the theme of Kaitiakitanga; ka ora te whenua, ka ora te tangata: when the land is well, the people will be well, the one-day conference at the Orchard Church in Te Puke promises to inspire and inform.

Groups and individuals have the chance to learn from each other and develop new ideas and practices through a series of speakers, breakout sessions and field trips.

Delegates will visit Ōtanewainuku and Maketū Spit to experience the efforts of local care groups.

Keynote speakers include Elva Conroy and Dean Flavell from Makahae Marae – Kaitiakitanga in Action; and Shaun Ryan from The Cacophony Project - developing open source technology for bird and predator monitoring and control.

Breakout sessions include: Citizen Science, Engaging your Community; A Catchment Case Study, Growing the Successes of Community Conservation, The Business of Doing Good; How to Work Together as an Ecosystem, Maramataka in Conservation, Circular Economy, Nature Education.

There will also be a Climate Change and Kaitiakitanga Panel Discussion, a Rongoa Māori quiz, lunchtime wandering whizzes, informative displays

The event is just $10 per person with lunch and morning tea provided.

The one-day conference, organised by Envirohub and NZ Landcare Trust, is being held from 9.30am to 2pm on August 22 at The Orchard.

For more information and to register, visit www.envirohub.org.nz/event