Anzac Day 2020 will be different to any previous commemoration.

Te Puke RSA's Anzac Day committee chairman Russell Pittar says, like many other aspects of life at the moment, Anzac Day 2020 will be almost imaginary.

He will commemorate the day, like many others, within his bubble.

''I've made a cross myself and put poppies on it ready to put on a post outside on Saturday morning and I'm going to play the Last Post, the Reveille and say the Ode and that'll be it,'' he says.

Russell lives in a villa that is part of Carter House Lifecare and Village and says he has provided poppies for residents in the care home who will also have a small, private commemoration.

Russell Pittar with Madge Johnston at last year's Te Puke Anzac Day commemorations.

Western Bay of Plenty District mayor Garry Webber is encouraging residents to get creative within their bubbles to mark Anzac Day on Saturday.

This is the first time since Anzac Day services began in 1916 that New Zealanders are not able to gather nationwide to mark the anniversary.

In response to Covid-19 there will be no public events to commemorate Anzac Day.

Instead the nation will mark the anniversary by standing together apart with virtual services and online events.

Garry says this will bring out the 'No 8 wire' mentality in New Zealanders to find a way around marking this special day of remembrance within their family bubbles.

"New Zealanders have an ability that's borne out of isolation to improvise and adapt and I am sure many people will find creative and unique ways of honouring those who served and are still serving New Zealand in conflict and peacekeeping," says Garry.

"Don't let Covid-19 spoil our ability to support service people. Regardless of what form it takes, Anzac Day is our national day of remembrance. This is a great time for young and old to get creative during the lockdown – and it will make memories in its own right for the younger generation to remember in time to come."

Some ideas are simply putting poppies in your neighbour's letterbox; making wreaths and putting photos on social media; baking Anzac-themed cakes and cookies; taking time to research New Zealand's history in war service and its far reaching impacts on families and the nation.

