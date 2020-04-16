Do the best with what you have. Love your children and yourself.

That's the advice of Fairhaven School principal Paul Hunt as families add distance learning to the new challenges of a country in lockdown.

''Access what you can. Make it as real and meaningful as you can. Remember this moment in time will be remembered by your children for the rest of their lives. How they remember it is up to us adults.

''Wouldn't it be great for them to look back and think of this as one of the best times they have spent with those closest to them.''

Paul says it is important to remember learning encompasses far more than learning on a device.

A balance of reading, writing and maths with other subjects, music, art, physical exercise, kapa haka, talking, problem solving, fun, etc, are equally, if not more important.

''Through our Facebook pages we have shared sites which have a range of activities parents can use to assist them guide their children's learning.

''We have also emphasised that parents shouldn't try to emulate a school day. These are very uncertain and stressful days. Having a parent standing over a child trying to make them learn is not something we want to see.

''We do not expect parents to become the teacher as many don't have the knowledge or skills to do this.

''However they can be a guide to help direct their child, suggest ideas, work with them to choose items and be with them to try to solve problems - an encourager who helps solve problems that may arise.''

Paul says it is also important to remember there is a wide range of circumstances in the various family bubbles.

''Some will have parents still working, some will be essential workers, others may be solo parents, some will have a number of children, some may be under financial stress, some may have sick or elderly members, some will have one device among a number of children, many none, some only a phone, some may have emotional trauma, some dealing with violence, some feeling overwhelmed with what's happening, some with family members stuck overseas, etc.''

He says it is unrealistic to have a one size fits all home learning expectation and that would also be likely to add to the stresses already being experienced.

''Children and families across the world are going through the same unprecedented times. Education is important, it is cumulative and it is made up of many life experiences, of which formal education is a small part.

''We are all travelling this journey together, at the same time, building a set of learning experiences that are quite unique. Who is to say that the things children learn during these unprecedented times will not equip them with more than being at school could?

''Personal qualities like resilience, determination, compassion, problem solving or an ability to work with others will be exactly what they and the world will need in the future.''