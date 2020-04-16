Providing meals on wheels is just one of the ways Maketū Health and Social Services is supporting its community.

The hauora is making and distributing 100 meals a day, says tumuaki (CEO) Shontell Peawini.

''We've responded as much as we can and we've got a number of services up and running to support the community,'' she says.

The meals are being made at Whakaue Marae.

Shontell says the marae has a commercial kitchen and the marae committee has allowed Maketū Hauora to use its facilities to support the community.

''This week we are also doing 200 care packages and we've got funding available for power and other essential costs,'' Shontell says.

''We've got hygiene packs coming too - packs containing gloves, sanitiser and things like that for our vulnerable people - we have food vouchers going around the community, petrol vouchers ... we are just trying to respond to whatever we can and support wherever we can by providing those services to everyone.''