Te Puke cricketer Daniel Price has been named Bay of Plenty Cricket's most promising player, winning the Brendan Bracewell award for the 2019/20 season.

Price made his senior men's representative debut against Waikato Valley in February on the back of outstanding batting form in the Bay Development team ranks. He scored 137 against Waikato Valley and 116 in the game against Counties Manukau.

The two Bay of Plenty Development centuries highlighted his attacking approach and, with a total of 316 runs, Price also took out the Bay of Plenty Development Team Batting Trophy.

Price's team-mate at Te Puke, Josh Earle took out the Development Team Bowling Trophy, taking 12 wickets.

The Bay of Plenty Cricket Player of the Year award went to Taylor Bettelheim while Kane Williamson was named Bay of Plenty First Class Player of the Year.

Mount Maunganui won both the Bay of Plenty Cup and Baywide T20 competition - with the Williams Cup won by the Greerton Cricket Club, on the basis of winning the round robin competition before the season was suspended.