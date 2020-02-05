Te Puke Centre Charitable Trust is about to embark on a month-long fundraising campaign to secure the second stage of the Te Puke Centre.

The trust took over the running of postal services in October last year. Now it is looking at developing its planned information and visitors centre which will also include meeting rooms and a shared working space.

"Over the last four months, the trust has prioritised the set-up of the postal and bill paying service to a point where we are happy with the operation and staffing levels,'' says trust chairwoman Karen Summerhays.

''We now have to quickly set our work programme to raise a substantial amount of working capital to be able to leverage off upcoming funding applications to enable the refurbishment of the building to accommodate these facilities.''

Karen says it is the development of the whole vision that will enable the trust to achieve a reasonable level of financial sustainability and to create a vibrant community asset.

"We have the added challenge to activate the centre because we have not yet been able to negotiate a service agreement with the Western Bay of Plenty District Council to provide information services.

''We are told the current information delivery at the library does not have a budget that can be transferred to us. The council has suggested that we wait until 2022 and the Long Term Plan process to test the community for a targeted rate for the provision of these and other community services not presently available in Te Puke.''

She says the trust believes the town can't wait that long and it is looking for the community's support to fund management and administration support to get the next stage off the ground.

''We are in discussion with the Citizen's Advice Bureau (CAB) regarding collaboration with them as well as a number of other Tauranga based organisations, but all these opportunities need exploring and managing.''

The fundraising campaign has an optimum target of $100,000 for the refurbishment project.

An extra $100,000 would enable the initial staffing of the centre and provide essential equipment.

The Trust has set a minimum total campaign target of $100,000 for the project to proceed beyond the present short-term lease arrangements.

If the target is not met, the trust will be prepared to refund donations.

''It is vitally important that funders and council can see this community-led initiative has committed support from the Te Puke area community,'' says Karen.

Trustee Nicola Cooke says if 40 people and/or businesses donated $5000 each the target would be met.

''Of course, we will happily accept lesser amounts as we know that with our experience of the campaign to retain the Post Office services, it was the small contributions that got us across the line.

''We will be distributing a mailbox flyer over the next week which will provide the information of how you can support the development of this important community asset.

The information can also be found on our website www.tepukecentre.org.nz.''

She says trustees are also happy to discuss the plans.

''Anyone who would like one of the trustees to visit their organisation to talk about the project in detail, please contact us asap."

The trust is also seeking expressions of interest from people with business acumen and an interest in social enterprise to join and for people to register for future voluntary roles within the centre including undertaking volunteer training or work experience.

■ The Te Puke Centre Charitable Trust Trustees: Karen Summerhays, Monique Lints, Dale Snell, Jenny Wotten, Nicola Cooke and Viv Brownrigg.

The trust can be contacted at: trustees@tepukecentre.org.nz