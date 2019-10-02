One of the skills Awatea Waaka displayed the evening she became Te Puke's 2019 Kiwifruit Ambassador is being put to good use.

Awatea's vlog - or video blog - shown on the night of the contest was something that impressed the judges. Now her vlog-making skills are being harnessed in her role of promoting Te Puke.

Among the prizes for winning the contest was 1200 Epic Te Puke dollars to be spent at local businesses - and while she has been spending the dollars she has been making videos of the businesses and people behind them.

One of her first stops was Barbz Hairdressing and a video from her visit was uploaded to Facebook last week.

Since being crowned the Kiwifruit Ambassador, Awatea has enjoyed a higher profile and has been getting herself known around town.

''It's been good. I've been talking to a lot of people, talking to staff and making the videos,'' she says.

''I'm enjoying it so far, and learning as I go about the history of the businesses and of the town.''

Epic Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen says the plan is for one vlog to be posted on Facebook each month.

''Awatea is talking to people who have served the community - there are a lot of stories to tell and a lot of passion for the community. A lot [of business owners] do give back to the community and it's nice to know the stories and hear the passion of the people with those stories and their backgrounds,'' she says.

In turn, Awatea is herself getting known around town.

''I'm building my confidence, talking to people and having discussions with them.''

''Some of them are people she wouldn't normally interact with,'' says Rebecca.

Awatea's vlog-making skills were noted at the kiwifruit ambassador contest by Kassie Ellis of Te Puke Creative forum and she believes that was one of the things they helped her win.

''It was 'real', it was who she is and the feedback we received is that's what we want as a community,'' says Kassie.

Awatea says she wanted her video to be something simple, natural, informative and meaningful.

Although still not firmed up, Awatea will have a role in the Te Puke Treat Trail at the end of the month.