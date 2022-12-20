Youths arrested after Waikato burglaries

Super Liquor Te Awamutu all cleaned up after the ram raid on Monday morning. Photo / Kate Durie

Four youths have been arrested and police are working to find up to six other offenders after several commercial burglaries in the Waikato District early on Monday morning.

A homeowner was also injured after the fleeing alleged burglars broke in to steal a car.

Police were called to a ram-raid in Sandwich Rd, St Andrews, at 1.53am, a burglary in Duke St, , Cambridge, at 3.49am and a burglary at Super Liquor, Te Awamutu, on Sloane St at 4.42am.

Police believe the Cambridge and Te Awamutu burglaries are linked and four youths will be charged.

The burglars fled Te Awamutu Super Liquor in two vehicles and then stole a vehicle from homeowners on Gillard Rd, Ngāhinapōuri, after one of the getaway vehicles was disabled.

Police used road spikes to stop the stolen car but the offenders fled on foot. A Police dog team apprehended four youths in the Bader St area.

It’s believed that shots were fired towards police scene guards at the Bader St address where youths were arrested but the report is yet to be substantiated.

Police are providing support to the homeowners whose house was entered and whose car was stolen. They are shaken, and one has minor injuries.

Police believe 10 youths were involved in the burglary.

Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird said police will be stepping up patrols in retail areas andwork to address the root causes of youth offending.

“Youth offending is an all-of-community issue and it needs an all-of-community response. Police will continue to play our part, and we know that our partners are working hard to play their part.”

If you have any information that could assist please contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using “Update My Report” referencing event number P052987416.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.



