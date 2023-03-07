Waipā District Mayor Susan O'Regan will work with Te Awamutu's Maude Rewha as part of the Tuia leadership programme. Photo / Supplied

Mayor Susan O’Regan says the district is in great hands given the outstanding rangitahi (young people) who call Waipā home.

Susan has selected Te Awamutu 18-year-old Maude Rewha for the Tuia leadership programme. In this 12-month mentoring journey, the two will work together to learn skills, compare views and share their vision for Waipā.

“Maude was one of three very impressive applicants; they actually blew me away with their passion and their drive to do good for our wider community,” Susan said.

“I would have learned a lot from any of them and it reinforced to me that we have some incredibly talented young people in our midst. Maude is involved for genuine reasons, she is very confident and clear in her aspirations. She will grab this opportunity and run with it and Waipā will gain a lot in return.”

The Tuia programme involves monthly meetings with the mayor plus attendance at some formal occasions. It has young people nationwide working with mayors and councils, sharing their views and concerns and working actively to improve their communities.

Susan said Maude was “Waipā through and through”. She did her schooling at Pekapekarau Primary, Te Awamutu Intermediate and Te Awamutu College. Her application outlined strong whānau ties and connections to the Waipā district, noting she is a direct descendant of many of those tied to important Waipā landmarks such as Rangiaowhia and Ōrākau.

At school, Maude captained the premier girls volleyball team, was a head of house and was on the senior student council. She was also on the sport and ball committees and works full time at a local berry farm, saving money before deciding her next step.

In her application, Maude said she wanted the opportunity to share her knowledge, talents and skills with others in the hope it would encourage and empower others to do likewise.

“Each of us must make a conscious choice and decision to either make it bitter or better. I choose through my tūpuna (ancestors), whānau (family) and hāpori (community) to be better,” Maude said.

“I would like to be involved in this kaupapa because I know I have the ability to utilise the knowledge, qualities and talents that I have as a wāhine Maori in all settings.”

Susan and Maude have already met twice. Maude’s first formal Tuia programme commitment will be a wananga at Mangatoatoa Marae this month.