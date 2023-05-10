Alice Collins stars as Frau Blucher in the Riverlea Theatre show Young Frankenstein. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Kihikihi-based actor Alice Collins is set to be a part of Hamilton Musical Theatre’s (HMT) production of Young Frankenstein, as Frau Blucher — the show season runs from May 13 to May 27 at Riverlea Theatre in Hamilton. Directed by Mike Williams and Jonty Climo, musical direction by Julia McIntyre and choreography by Emelia Jennings.

Alice moved to Te Awamutu about 15 years ago, now she resides on the outskirts of Kihikihi with her family and their collection of animals.

Alice has been a part of many theatrical shows. For Hamilton Musical Theatre, she played The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot, Madame de la Grande Bouche (The Wardrobe) in Beauty and the Beast, and Domina in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

She has also won a Zony for Best Leading Female in a Musical as the Lady of the Lake in Spamalot and was nominated for Zony awards for both Domina and Madame de la Grande Bouche.

Alice has also been in shows for Te Awamutu Light Opera Society (TALOS). Last year Alice was one of the three amazing narrators in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Woolshed Theatre.

“There is usually only one narrator but TALOS ran it with three of us and we did most of the show in three-part harmony, which was challenging but very successful,” says Alice.

Alice has also played Golde in Fiddler on the Roof with TALOS and Nellie Forbush in South Pacific.

Alice used to run a concert series in and around Te Awamutu called Opera Lovers. She is now working on running Opera Lovers again.

As well as being an accomplished actress, Alice is a lawyer practising family law and criminal law.

Mel Brooks’ madcap comedy collides with Mary Shelley’s classic monster tale in Young Frankenstein. In 1934, Victor Frankenstein, the mad scientist of legend, died and left everything to his grandson, Frederick, who wants nothing to do with the family’s notorious legacy.

To settle his inheritance, he travels to his grandfather’s castle in Transylvania, meeting the grandson of Victor’s loyal henchman, Igor; the beautiful lab assistant, Inga; and the mysterious Frau Blucher.

Paris Eyeington as Igor, Alice Collins as Frau Blucher and Rachael Bloemendal as Inga playing bingo. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Before long, Frederick is sucked into his grandfather’s experiments and succeeds in creating human life. But by the time they realise the Monster’s been accidentally given an abnormal brain, it has already escaped, seemingly set to terrorise the countryside like the Frankensteinian monsters before him.

Will Frederick repeat the mistakes of his grandfather? Or will he succeed where the others have not and turn his Monster into a dapper, intelligent man about town?

Young Frankenstein is a hilarious take on the classic horror story, combining zany antics, a witty script, and high-energy comedic performances for one unforgettable, hilarious adventure in Transylvania.

This show is every bit as relevant to audience members who will remember the original as it will be to newcomers. Young Frankenstein has all the flamboyance of the screen sensation with a bit of extra theatrical flair added. With such memorable tunes as The Transylvania Mania, He Vas My Boyfriend, and Puttin’ on the Ritz.

Rachael Bloemendal as Inga, Paris Eyeington as Igor and Michael Deibert as Fredrick Frankenstien performing Puttin' on the Ritz. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

“The choreography for Young Frankenstein blends together a classic Broadway style with a hilarious, modern flair, which keeps in theme with Mel Brooks’ comedy,” says choreographer Emelia Jennings.

Alice says she finds it difficult to choose her personal favourite song in the show because there are so many choices. “Join the Family Business is an amazing number both vocally and visually. The energy, the harmonies, the freakiness, I love it,

“I also really love the number Please Don’t Touch Me sung by Dr Frankenstein’s madcap fiancee, Elizabeth, played by Kathryn Harris who has a stunning voice. But on top of that, it’s just so funny. I laugh out loud every time I see this number.”

Alice adds she is always waiting in the wings to come on during the number Roll in the Hay. “I love how the director has brought that song together, it really works. It’s so hard to pick just one song, it’s like the other Mel Brooks musical, The Producers, there are so many showstopping numbers.”

“It’s not to be missed, this one. There’s an array of outstanding musical theatre talent in the cast, the creative team have had a vision for the show that is really exciting, the set, the lighting, the costumes, the dance numbers, and on top of that, the story is crazy, ghoulish, sinister, and very funny all at the same time,” says Alice.

Another actor, Nathan Smith, of Pirongia, is in the cast of Young Frankenstein and is excited for the season.

Nathan has been in many Hamilton Musical Theatre shows, such as The Producers, as Sir Lancelot in Spamalot, and Curly in Oklahoma.

His favourite number is Surprise, during which he plays “Bob” in snazzy costume.

This show is recommended for 15-plus due to mature content.

Get your tickets at www.iticket.co.nz/events/2023/may/young-frankenstein?fbclid=IwAR08zsx7rt0FI7adpWhbzvg7OBOtFPzTVmpo3TrFLjDwjsO6YMvMha9xnG8