Link Larkin (Jack Turner) hugging Tracy Turnblad (Hannah Doherty) with Edna Turnblad (Greg Hack), Corny Collins (Mark Pearson) and Wilbur Turnblad (Phill Miles) looking on. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Hairspray the Musical is coming to Riverlea Theatre from August 12 to 26.

Hairspray is the winner of eight Tony Awards and is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. With a huge heap of talent, Hamilton Musical Theatre is ready for Hairspray to be seen by the community.

Many may know the movie adaption of the musical from 2007 which featured Zac Efron, Christopher Walken and John Travolta.

It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and the loveable plus-size teen Tracy Turnblad, played by Hannah Doherty, has only one desire, to dance on the popular Corny Collins Show.

When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from a social outcast to a sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin, played by Jack Turner, and integrate a TV network, all without denting her ‘do.

With hit numbers like Good Morning Baltimore, Without Love, I Can Hear The Bells and I Know Where I’ve Been, Hairspray explores racial prejudice and freedom of expression. Set in the 1960s, it highlights racial discrimination against African-Americans during the Civil Rights Movement.

The musical is empowering, as although it touches on racial issues prevalent in 1960s America, it focuses more on the associated attitudes and the power we have to change discrimination.

This musical can transcend its setting and the songs can be applied to any social context and time, as it highlights ongoing issues such as fat-shaming, racism and discrimination.

Motormouth Maybelle played by Landy Tyrell Nonoa. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

“Hairspray is based on the cult 1988 John Waters film and is set in the 1960s. It is even more relevant today than it was over 20 years ago when it first opened on Broadway. With a wide range of unbelievable talent, experienced performers and newcomers alike, and foot-tapping, show-stopping tunes sure to raise the roof, we can’t wait to open to a sold-out audience in August,” says director Julia Turner.

Hairspray is also led by choreographer Shanelle Borlase and musical director Kirsty Skomski, forming a strong all-female creative team.

Shanelle spent hours researching mainstream 60s choreography and other choreography from that era, including Bob Fosse and other predominant choreographers so she had a wider range of styles and moves to expose the cast to.

“I also talked with a few people about African American culture and the way they danced that wasn’t mainstream. I consulted with people about me choreographing particular scenes from a culture that wasn’t mine.

“Unfortunately in New Zealand, it is hard because it’s not our culture so I utilised the cast. We did a session where I put on the music and they showed me how they would dance and the moves that reflected them. It was awesome and I learned so much from them,” says Shanelle.

Penny played by Becky Crawford and Seaweed played by Malakai Latavao. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Her highlight of this production has been the number of people in the show that are new to the stage theatre.

“It is the best feeling as a teacher to introduce people to a world they don’t know and inspire them so that they can joy in the love and awesomeness that is community theatre,” says Shanelle

Shanelle received help with her choreography and teaching from Caitlyn Blake and cast member/dance captain Emelia Jennings as Shanelle had a back injury and wasn’t allowed to dance or do anything with impact during the rehearsal period.

Produced by Hamilton Musical Theatre at Riverlea Theatre, Hairspray has a cast and ensemble of local talent and many familiar faces, such as Hannah Doherty, Greg Hack from Ngāhinapōuri as her larger-than-life mum, Edna, as well as many newcomers to musical theatre. With opening night sold out and closing night near capacity, it looks to be a sell-out season for Hamilton Musical Theatre.

Greg moved to Ngāhinapōuri in July last year. He is a plumber, gasfitter by trade and coaches two Ngāhinapōuri school hockey teams.

Greg has also been involved in theatre for 35 years in all aspects from acting, singing and dancing to directing and set building.

“The role of Edna is one of those roles that some men in theatre view as a once-in-a-lifetime role. It has all the usual challenges of the stage with the added challenge of playing a very body-conscious mother with very low self-esteem who has given up on her dreams in life.

“However, all is not lost for Edna and with the support of her daughter and loving husband Wilbur, she discovers the world might just be hers for the taking. I think that’s the greatest message I take from learning and developing the character of Edna. That we often see ourselves with very jaded eyes and it is more often not how others see us,” says Greg.

Greg says the cast as a whole has truly been amazing to grow alongside and that the support from them has been amazing.

“They have worked tirelessly to bring to life a spectacle of song and dance that is not to be missed,” adds Greg.

Tracy Turnblad (Hannah Doherty) with her parents Wilbur (Phill Miles) and Edna (Greg Hack).

Greg would also like to make a special note to the hair/makeup and costume team. He says, “They were the ones with the real challenge.”

Another couple of Te Awamutu locals taking part in this production are Natalie and Josh Peden who are a mother-son duo taking the stage.

Natalie plays many roles within the show, one being Penny’s mother, Prudy Pingleton, and Josh plays Fender who is a part of the ‘Nicest Kids in Town’.

“I enjoy taking part in shows that also have my family members involved with the show. It is enjoyable, life is really busy for people when they are adults, it is nice to have that connection with people you love and care about while being part of something creative together,” says Natalie.

A recent show Josh and Natalie were in together was Riverlea’s Musikmakers (now Hamilton Musical Theatre) Catch Me If You Can in 2019.

Josh Peden’s most recent show was Riverlea’s Saturday Night Fever held last year.

Natalie’s first show was in 1988, being a part of Musikmakers’ production of Showboat held at Riverlea Theatre.

“My parents were involved in the theatre so I spent my childhood, my weekends, and evenings after school at Riverlea Theatre. When I got married, my wedding reception was held at Riverlea,” says Natalie.

Natalie wanted to take part in Hairspray due to it being a classic, she also says the message the show has was a key factor in taking part.

“Everyone should come to see the show. It may be set in the 60s but the topics are still very real and can apply to 2023. The show is based on acceptance, love and of course having some fun. There are many moments to laugh, cry and dance,” says Shanelle.

Te Awamutu Courier and Hamilton Musical Theatre have a double pass to give away to a lucky reader. You can enter by email or mail (address to Hairspray Competition and include your name, address and daytime phone number — win@teawamutucourier.co.nz or PO Box 1, Te Awamutu). Deadline is 5pm Tuesday.



