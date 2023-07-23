Artist’s impression of pensioner housing.

Site works will finally begin next week on 10 brand new pensioner housing units in Cambridge.

The one-bedroom, one-storey units will be built on the corner of Thompson St and Shakespeare St in Leamington. They will be next to the council’s existing Vaile Court housing for the elderly complex, already home to 17 tenants.

Funding for the new units was first ring-fenced in 2018 and Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan acknowledged in a statement the decision was made a “long time ago”. Council had originally planned to have the units occupied by late 2020.

“Since then the world has been turned upside down with Covid and subsequent supply chain issues. But we’ve held the course and I know all councillors are really, really pleased to see this development finally getting under way.”

Council was looking to start the build in November this year and was currently working through a tender process, she said. Until then, final costs would be unknown but should remain within a budget already set by council. That budget would remain confidential until tenders had been let.

“Waipā is one of few councils in New Zealand which still provides housing for older people in the community, and I’m really proud that we are continuing to invest in this space. But our policy makes it very clear that it must be self-funded, meaning this build will not be subsidised by other ratepayers,” Susan said in a statement.

“There are Waipā ratepayers in the same financial situation as older people in our community needing homes, and we cannot favour one group of people over another.”

The new units will each include a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, and living area as well as an outdoor space. They will be constructed to a six Homestar rating, meaning they will be warmer, drier, and healthier – plus cheaper to run – than some other new builds.

Waipā Deputy Mayor Liz Stolwyk (left), Mayor Susan O’Regan and property services manager David Varcoe check out plans for 10 new pensioner housing units.

The units will be owned by council but leased to Habitat for Humanity to manage, initially for 10 years with a five-year right of renewal. It will be Habitat for Humanity, not council, which will select tenants and manage the new complex. The existing Vaile Court units will continue to be managed by council along with other council-owned units in Te Awamutu and Kihikihi.

Susan acknowledged in a statement existing Vaile Court tenants would suffer some disruption while trees on the building site were removed and a new driveway and entrance were built over the coming months.

“They have been very understanding so far because, more than anyone, they appreciate how much this housing is needed.”

Waipā District Council already provides housing for the elderly for 107 people in seven complexes across the district. There are currently 65 people on the waiting list for a place in a council-owned unit.