First Step Outdoors managing sirector Kate Parr (right) shows Holly the ropes. Photo / Supplied

Forty adventurous women took part in the second annual Women’s Only Adventure Day at Pirongia Forest Park Lodge on Sunday, May 21.

Run by Pirongia-based outdoor education and adventure company First Step Outdoors, the event was part of the POWA programme to get more women out and about and experiencing the great outdoors.

“We had all kinds of weather that day,” said Kate Parr, managing director of First Step Outdoors, “but it didn’t stop our women from challenging themselves and taking part in abseiling, climbing, zip lining and archery.”

The GIRL POWA event to be held the previous day had to be postponed due to heavy rain. The event has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 18.

“The aim of our new GIRL POWA events, partly funded by Sport New Zealand’s Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund, is to get female rangatahi out enjoying the outdoors alongside a female adult in their lives such as their nana, mum, auntie, sister or friend,” says Kate. “We want them to inspire each other and to enjoy fulfilling outdoor experiences together. We want them to know that outdoor adventures are not just for boys”.

Learning the art of archery under a rainbow at Pirongia Forest Park Lodge. Photo / Supplied

“We are excited to be holding our first GIRL POWA event at Pirongia Forest Park Lodge and this will be followed up with our GIRL POWA High Ropes Day at Lake Karapiro on Sunday, July 2,” said Kate.

The raffle held on Women’s Only Adventure Day raised over $200 for Hamilton YWCA. First Step Outdoors would like to thank the generous local businesses that sponsored the event and provided some awesome raffle prizes — Regent Theatre, The Boutique Training Room, The Wellness Sanctuary, Nine Five Nine, Volare Bread, Rocket Coffee and Extreme Edge Hamilton.

For more information about the First Step Outdoors Women’s Only and GIRL POWA events, go to their Facebook Page or call 021 1187771.