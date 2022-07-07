First Step Outdoors instructors at the inaugural Women's Adventure Days. Photo / Supplied

The inaugural First Step Outdoors Women's Adventure Days were held at Pirongia Forest Park Lodge on June 18-19. It was a huge success with nearly 100 women between the ages of 16 and 64 attending during the weekend.

Braving the winter weather, the women took on zip-lining, archery, climbing and abseiling.

"It was so much fun," says Kate Parr, managing director of First Step Outdoors. "It was fabulous to hear the laughter and cheers from around the different activity sites as the women supported each other as they pushed their boundaries and challenged themselves."

Te Awamutu local Sally Marx learns to abseil with First Step Outdoors managing director Kate Parr. Photo / Supplied

"We saw so much courage and determination, the women were a real inspiration."

Thanks to generous sponsorship from local companies including Te Awamutu's Regent Theatre and Volare.

Kate says they were able to hold two raffles over the weekend to raise money for the Waikato Women's Refuge – Te Whakaruruhau. "Along with a generous donation from a member of staff, we were so stoked to raise $800 for this organisation that provides vital services to women in our community," she says.

Kate says there are more barriers to women experiencing outdoor activities and the Adventure Days were planned to break down some of those barriers and allow women to enjoy the activities in a safe, supportive environment.

First Step Outdoors plans to run more women-only adventures, including a Caving Adventure on Saturday, July 16.

They have also created a Facebook group, POWA: Pirongia Outdoor Women's Adventures, to provide women with a forum to share experiences and opportunities for getting out and enjoying the outdoors. Email admin@firststepoutdoors.com for more information.

Thanks to all our event sponsors: 959, Dare to Dream Photography, Extreme Edge, Hamilton Bivouac, Mountain Safety Council, Mountain Warehouse, Regent Theatre, Riverside Adventures, Rocket Coffee, Studio Glow, Te Pahu Sanctuary, Tonic Health The Base, Venture Outdoors, Te Pahu Made and Volare.