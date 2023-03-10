Police car. Photo / NZME

Waikato Police arrested a 26-year-old woman near Te Awamutu yesterday after she allegedly rammed a police vehicle while fleeing from police.

She is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today on a range of charges including shoplifting, aggravated assault and dangerous driving.

Waikato Police were attending a shoplifting incident in Cambridge yesterday afternoon when they were rammed by the alleged offender.

The driver continued to flee police, eventually crashing into another motorist in Te Awamutu, before being taken into custody.

The occupant of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Waikato west area commander Inspector Will Loughrin says this type of offending is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community.

“We will do all we can to hold these offenders to account.”



