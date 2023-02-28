Balloons of Waikato is set to have more balloons attending than ever before. Photo / Supplied

Balloons of Waikato is set to have more balloons attending than ever before. Photo / Supplied

Balloons over Waikato welcomes back our community to a much-anticipated event for everyone that will include morning flights, an all-new Zuru Nightglow, the return of Special Shapes, International pilots, and balloons from all over the world.

Hot air balloons will bring magic to Waikato skies from Tuesday, March 14, to Saturday, March 18, flying every morning from 7am from Innes Common at Hamilton Lake.

With more balloons attending than ever before, we have pilots and balloons attending from the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and right around New Zealand.

The special shape hot air balloons are always the stars of the show, and event manager Michele Connell is thrilled with the two special shapes that will fly at the festival after a two-year absence.

“We have two gorgeous special shapes coming from the USA, Tico the Sloth and Tiger. Special shapes are truly unique and with none residing in NZ, they are simply stunning to see both on the ground and in the air, and we are so excited to have them back with us again”.

Both special shape balloons are from upstate New York in the US and owned by twin brothers Scott and Todd Monahan. Tiger stands 22m tall and was born/built in Brazil in 2020. He will be flown at the festival by Australian pilot Craig Farrell.

Tiger stands 22m tall and was built in Brazil in 2020. Photo / Supplied

Tico the Sloth is quite a bit taller, standing 33.5m tall, and he enjoys floating through the air rather than hanging from Trees. He was born/built also in Brazil in 2019, and will be flown by pilot and owner Todd Monahan.

Tico the Sloth will be flown by pilot and owner Todd Monahan. Photo / Supplied

As well as our special shapes, local commercial pilot Mark Brown will be flying his new “Hamilton” balloon and the Waikato Hot Air Balloon Club will be showcasing its brand-new balloon this year. We love this one, look out for the all-new Balloons over Waikato balloon floating above your house in the coming weeks.

Three Australians are crossing the Tasman to join us, two of them flying cloud hoppers. These are small, one-person hot air balloons. Unlike a conventional hot air balloon where people ride inside a basket, there is no basket on a hopper balloon. Instead, the hopper pilot usually sits on a seat or wears a harness similar to a parachute harness.

You may have seen local pilot Darryn Redshaw flying his cloud hopper Anti-Social around the region; he, too, will be joining us this festival.

We are so excited to welcome back Balloons over Waikato and we look forward to seeing many people standing on their front lawn in their pyjamas waving to the balloons as they float by each morning later this month.

Go to www.balloonsoverwaikato.co.nz for all the information you need, or like us on Facebook for the most up-to-date daily flying information.



