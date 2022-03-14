New Zealand Institute of Wellbeing and Resilience client services manager Sally Murray and director of online training Kim Tay will be presenting the Real-time Resilience series. Photo / Supplied

Due to the changing nature of New Zealand's dairy industry, resilience is an important tool for the wellbeing of farmers and industry professionals.

Dairy Women's Network have teamed up with the New Zealand Institute of Wellbeing and Resilience to teach rural communities the practical skills of resilience and combating stress, through a webinar series on Real-time Resilience: Thriving through uncertainty and change.

Funded by Worksafe and in collaboration with Federated Farmers of New Zealand and DairyNZ, the series will introduce attendees to the basics of resilience and provide them with practical techniques to support performance and wellbeing at home, in industry roles and out on the farm.

"We would love to see everyone from current and future employers to whole farm teams join us online and get some strategies and tools to build mental agility and engagement in the workplace," said Dairy Women's Network chief executive Jules Benton.

"NZIWR have worked with hundreds of organisations internationally and here in New Zealand, from Westpac and Microsoft to Silver Fern Farms. We are lucky to be able to partner with them for this workshop series and extend their knowledge to our members, encouraging and supporting our dairy industry as we move forward through change."

Wellbeing and resilience are known to support achievement and productivity, as well as making life more enjoyable and worthwhile, said NZIWR director of online training, Kim Tay, who focuses on teaching practical, easy to implement and fun strategies and techniques.

"At NZIWR we take the science of resilience off the page and bring wellbeing to life. With decades of experience between us we know what works and what doesn't. Personally, I love seeing how a shift in mindset makes such a huge difference to people and creates a wave of positive change across teams."

The first webinar will be held on Tuesday, March 15, followed by sessions on March 17, 22 and 24.

Registrations are necessary; visit dwn.co.nz/events for more information and to register.