Watson Haworth Motors' Kihikihi Rd site is being developed for a Gull fuel station. Photo / Kate Durie

It has been three years in the making, and with earthworks and construction well under way, the 'Gull effect' for Te Awamutu is now only about three months away.

Gull property and capital manager Karl Mischewski says the company is excited to be bringing their competitive fuel prices to Te Awamutu.

Te Awamutu Courier first spoke to Gull about a Te Awamutu operation in October 2015.

Te Awamutu motorists were pretty riled up about our prices being higher than Hamilton. Not much seems to have changed.

Back then 91 was 197.9c and diesel 119.9c. Gull prices nationwide ranged from 171.9c to 186.9c for 91 and 95.9c to 113.9c for diesel. If only we could have those days back.

I spoke to Gull general manager Dave Bodger at that time and he said Te Awamutu's prices were all down to a lack of competition.

He said Gull drives down prices by working smarter to keep their own costs down, and passing them on to motorists.

The then family owned, innovative business was looking to operate in Te Awamutu back in 2015 – a suitable site was all that was needed and he asked through the paper that if anyone had one, get in touch.

Major earthworks at present are for Gull's fuel storage tanks. Photo / Kate Durie

It took a few years, but in 2019 another family owned, innovative business joined the party.

Watson Haworth Motors was established in May 1980 to specialise in a new opportunity at that time – high-quality imported motor vehicles.

Three years ago Gull purchased the Kihikihi Rd site for a Te Awamutu station, with a proviso that Watson Haworth Motors stay on as tenants and continue their business.

Owner Justin Haworth says while the site is a mess during construction, it will be an asset for the town when completed.

And he sees benefits for his business having a Gull self-service station on the front of the site.

"The entrance to the three Gull pumps is through the entrance to the car yard, then you turn into the self-service pumping station," he says.

Gull self service - similar to how Gull Te Awamutu will look. Photo / Supplied

"When you are pumping your fuel, you have got to look at something.

"Gull has been a really good company to work alongside and any lower fuel cost for the community is a good thing.

"They bent over backwards to make it work for us, and we have done the same for them.

"We have built a good relationship with them and they are a good company," says Justin.

Buildings have been altered and the site reconfigured to create a vehicle display yard behind the service station.

Karl says the hard work and time-consuming element of this project was satisfying all Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency requirements for a new fuel station on a state highway.

"It has been a bit frustrating, but we are on the home stretch now."

Karl says the Te Awamutu site will be similar to Hamilton Gull stations at Norton Rd, Te Rapa and Melville that Te Awamutu motorists will already be familiar with.

The pumps will dispense Gull Force 10 (98) and 91 petrol and Gull diesel products and opening is expected to be late October/early November.

Then Te Awamutu will be able to experience the 'Gull effect' we have been waiting for since at least 2015 – if not much earlier.