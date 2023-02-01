Te Wānanga o Aotearoa lead academic deliveries Pihitahi Russell (left), Natasha Dalzeil (lead marketing) and George Cafatsakis (marketing) were on hand to promote the 2023 programmes. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa lead academic deliveries Pihitahi Russell (left), Natasha Dalzeil (lead marketing) and George Cafatsakis (marketing) were on hand to promote the 2023 programmes. Photo / Dean Taylor

With its origins firmly entrenched in Te Awamutu, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa is a major contributor to educational and employment opportunities in the district.

As they prepare for this year’s academic year, a Whānau Day was held at Te Awamutu’s Apakura Campus with a focus on friends, family, fun and education.

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa director - communications & marketing Jade Edwards says the idea was to “invite our local community into our whare, to be part of our whānau for an afternoon of fun and to learn about what is on offer in terms of educational opportunities”.

Jae Boroevich provided some laid-back sounds. Photo / Dean Taylor

He says the event was hugely successful and a number of our community members come along to kōrero about their study options.

“We were able to enrol a number of tauira [students] who are excited to commence or continue on their path of self-discovery and higher education,” he says. Apakura Campus in Te Awamutu offers te ara reo Māori Levels 2 and 4, and whakairo (carving) Levels 4 and 5.

Six-year-old Orlee Dalziel gets her face painted by Terini Rangitawa. Photo / Dean Taylor

Enrolments are open now for classes starting early March.

Applications can be completed at twoa.ac.nz/enrol or alternatively potential tauira can go to Apakura Campus and speak with a kaiako (educator) about options.

A selection of craft and food stalls added to the attractions. Photo / Dean Taylor

Charmaine Price applies a moko on Santino Taplin, 9. Photo / Dean Taylor

Jade adds, “Not only do we have educational opportunities at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Apakura, but mahi as well, and we love to see the community continuing to thrive within our whare”.