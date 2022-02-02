The former Shell, then Z Alexandra, site on Alexandra St will re-open as a Waitomo Fuel Self Service. Photo / Dean Taylor

You must have seen the construction?

A new Waitomo self-service petrol station is finally coming to town, replacing the old Z station on 451 Alexander St - opening in late March or early April.

This site will house eight refuelling locations and will offer 91, 95 and diesel. Payment options will include Eftpos, credit and app payment.

Waitomo, the 100% NZ owned fuel company that has been operating for 75 years, believes that Kiwis deserve a fairer price for their petrol.

"There are a few fuel stations in the area, but there are no low-cost operators," says Greta Shirley from Waitomo. "We think it will be well supported by the community."

Greta says the company has been actively looking for sites in Te Awamutu for some time due to the town being a thriving community in the heart of the fuel company's region of origin, Te Kuiti, with commuter traffic and a bustling local farming community.

The new station will build on Waitomo's rapidly growing national network, with more than 80 Fuel Stops and Diesel Stops stretching from Paihia to Dunedin.