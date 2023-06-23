Dale Maree Morgan is on track to be Waipā District Council’s new Māori Ward councillor, following progress results released today. Photo / Supplied

Voting closed at noon today and progress results are in for the Waipā Māori Ward by-election.

Progress results have indicated Dale Maree Morgan is on track to be Waipā District Council’s new Māori Ward councillor.

As of this afternoon, Dale Maree had secured 102 votes ahead of Bill Harris [73 votes], Gaylene Roberts [66 votes] and Barney Manaia [14 votes].

Progress results are based on around 80 per cent of the vote being counted. Any special votes, plus votes in transit to the processing centre, are not included in this tally.

Final results are likely to be released on Monday, June 26.

The new councillor will be sworn in at the Waipā District Council meeting on Friday, June 30.