Glass recycling is back in the Waipā. Photo / Supplied

Waipā's recycling service will be back to normal from next week.

In mid-October, the district's glass recycling collection was temporarily suspended because of driver illness and a nationwide shortage of Class 4 truck drivers.

But the resulting publicity helped council's contractor attract new drivers, allowing the company to catch up on the mixed recycling collection and get the full service back on track.

Group manager service delivery Dawn Inglis said Metallic Sweeping had done the best it could in difficult circumstances. Drivers and other staff had been incredibly flexible, she said.

"Kudos to our contractors because like everyone else, they were under real pressure to get things sorted. I want to thank them for their efforts as well as thank our residents for their patience."

Dawn confirmed Waipā residents will be able to put their blue recycling bins (glass recycling) out for collection as per their normal collection dates from Monday, November 7.

The 2023 recycling calendars, which advise recycling days for specific areas, are now available from waipadc.govt.nz/collection-day-finder.