Karāpiro is one of 11 stops on council's Ahu Ake Community Engagement Roadshow. Photo / Supplied

Waipā District Council’s most extensive roadshow yet, involving 11 towns and villages and at least 22 events, rolls out this week.

The six-week-long engagement will have the council seeking comment on Ahu Ake, Waipā's draft Community Spatial Plan. When finalised, the plan will lock in a 30-year blueprint and guide how Waipā manages issues ranging from growth and housing to economic development, arts and culture, transportation and more.

Group manager strategy Kirsty Downey said direct engagement last year with partners and key stakeholders, including mana whenua, had provided the council with a clear “first-cut” direction on key issues.

“That’s provided us with a good baseline and means we’ve been able to put some initial lines in the sand. Now it’s time for the community to see what these broad principles might mean for their own towns and neighbourhoods,” Kirsty said.

“This is not pie-in-the-sky stuff; we are coming at it from a convenient lens. Ahu Ake will have a direct bearing on our future and on the future of our children and grandchildren growing up in Waipā. There are some really important conversations to be had around issues like climate change, housing intensification and transport links. We need those conversations now, so council can reflect community priorities in plans and budgets.”

Waipā District Mayor Susan O’Regan expects all councillors will be personally involved in the roadshow, fronting up to their own communities to talk directly with people about issues important to them. Council staff will also be available to answer questions.

“Personally, I think it’s really important we hear first hand about what people want the future for Waipā to look like and why. It’s a fantastic opportunity for all of us to connect with the people, towns and neighbourhoods we represent. A huge amount of effort has gone into making it easy for people to be involved in this process and I’m looking forward to it.”

Community events will be widely advertised in a range of channels including local media, flyers online, neighbourhood noticeboards and through the council’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/WaipaDistrictCouncil/).

People can also have their say online at ahuakewaipa.nz/have-your-say and via a hardcopy survey available this week at council offices and libraries.

Community consultation closes on March 27, with all feedback pulled into a comprehensive report that will be publicly available. A final Community Spatial Plan will be presented to the council for adoption in September.

Ahu Ake Community Engagement Roadshow:

Kihikihi Town Hall, Monday, February 27, 5.30-8pm

Karāpiro Lookout, Wednesday, March 1, 5.30-8pm

Te Awamutu, Selwyn Park, Friday, March 3, 4-6pm

Te Pahū Farmers Lunch, Te Pahū Hall, Monday, March 6, 11.30am-2pm

Rukuhia School, Wednesday, March 8, 2.30-4pm

Ōhaupō Memorial Hall, Wednesday, March 8, 6-8pm

Pirongia, Five Stags, Thursday, March 9, 5-7.30pm

Leamington Domain, Saturday, March 11, 11am-1pm

Ngāhinapōuri Community Hall, Wednesday, March 15, 2.30-4.30pm

Pukeatua Farmers Lunch, Pukeatua Hall, Thursday, March 16, 11.30am-2pm

Balloons Visit Waipā, Karāpiro Domain, Friday, March 17, 5-8.30pm

Te Miro Hall, Thursday, March 23, 2.30-4.30pm

Cambridge Autumn Festival, Victoria Street, Saturday, March 26, 10am-2pm



