Waipā Mayor Susan O'Regan (centre), councillors and staff check out the "rubbish" morning tea. Photo / Supplied

It was a morning tea to make them sick... and it very nearly did.

Waipā District Councillors were served a decadent and delicious-looking morning tea at the council meeting on Tuesday, prepared by Te Awamutu-based chef Lylie Mallek.

But before they could tuck into the chocolate bars, fresh fruit, delicious salads, fresh yoghurt and meat platter, they were issued a harsh warning by the council’s waste minimisation adviser, Sally Fraser.

“It looks delicious because this is good quality, fresh food,” Sally said.

“That’s the good news. The bad news is we found all of this in 100 Te Awamutu rubbish bags put out on Monday, headed for landfill. And this is just a taste of what was chucked out in just one rubbish collection.”

The stunt on Tuesday has drawn attention to the current review of the council’s waste minimisation plan.

One proposal in the plan is for the council to investigate a kerbside food waste service. Audits consistently show that more than half of all household rubbish dumped in landfill is organic – mainly food.

“Organic matter generates 4 per cent of emissions across New Zealand,” said Sally.

Sally Fraser, waste minimisation adviser. Photo / Supplied

“By reducing food in our waste, we can make a big dent in how much methane-producing waste goes to landfill from Waipa households.”

Te Awamutu councillor Andrew Brown said he was shocked at seeing the morning tea spread and even more shocked when councillors were told it was just a portion of what was tossed out.

Other councillors asked why “good food” hadn’t been donated to those in need.

Mayor Susan O’Regan said, given the price of food, it was incredibly sad.

“We’re not talking about people throwing out vege peelings and a few stale crusts,” Susan said.

Mayor Susan O'Regan and councillor Andrew Brown tuck into their "rubbish" morning tea. Photo / Supplied

“This is good quality food including really expensive items like fresh bacon and yoghurt and chocolate bars which weren’t even opened. It was really, really confronting to see it, there simply has to be a better way and we need the community to work with us in finding solutions.”

Sally said Waipā was likely no different to other parts of New Zealand when it came to food waste.

In one rubbish collection across the district, data suggests more than 50 tonnes of food waste goes to landfill in every rubbish collection.

But Council was already working to do something about it, supported by waste levy funds from the Ministry for the Environment.

Since 2017 Waipa has hosted or funded food waste education workshops, supported hosted home composting classes, taught people how to create worm farms, and more.

Councillors Lou Brown (left) and Bruce Thomas check out the offerings. Photo / Supplied

A list of places to share fresh produce is online on the council’s website as well as in a free, Zero Waste Waipa booklet.

“There are lots people can do but right now and I’d encourage everyone to get involved,” said Sally.

“But one of the things we need right now is feedback on the waste management plan. We can make changes, but we need the community to work alongside us to be successful.”

To have your say on issues around food waste, and other waste minimisation proposals, go to www.wastelesswaipa.co.nz and have your say by April 23.