Strategy group manager Kirsty Downey viewing the Ahu Ake storymaps created during the early stages of the project.

Waipā District Council has scooped up yet another major award for its first spatial plan - this time against competitors from across the ditch.

Ahu Ake – Waipā Community Spatial Plan won the Community Impact category at the 2022 Asia Pacific Spatial Excellence Awards held in Australia on May 12.

The council won the same award when they were up against New Zealand competitors in November last year, and for Waipā District Council strategy group manager Kirsty Downey, this award “really takes the cake”.

“This is an incredible achievement. Not only have we won on the New Zealand stage, but now we have won against our Australian competitors, which shows we are truly leading the way and planning in the best way we can for the future of our district.”

The Community Impact Award recognises unique contributions the geospatial industry has made towards people and communities.

The council was up against five other finalists in the category, with projects including the development of a climate risk web map, 3D coastline monitoring and ensuring the quality of Melbourne’s drinking water.

The award follows the rollout of the council’s biggest community engagement roadshow, which saw council staff and elected members visiting 11 towns and villages to talk about what’s important to those communities for the future of their districts.

“This award shows that we continue to be on the right track with our planning approach. The real success of this plan, though, will come down to the community input we receive.

“We’ve committed heavily to making sure the community is involved because it’s critical our planning is underpinned by real community insights. We’ve been blown away by the feedback we’ve received so far and look forward to talking with the community further through formal consultation so we can finalise the plan.”

More information about the project can be found at www.ahuakewaipa.nz.