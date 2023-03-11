2022 waste minimisation community fund recipient Treadlite NZ chief executive officer Brad Pierce. Photo / Supplied

Waipā has been allocated an extra $10,000 to invest in projects and ideas that rethink, reduce and reuse waste across the district.

The money comes from the Ministry for the Environment but is administered by council. An extra $10,000 has been allocated in the coming round, taking the fund total to $50,000.

Waipā District Council’s waste minimisation adviser Sally Fraser said the fund was always over-subscribed.

“Every year we are seeing more exceptional projects apply and the extra $10,000 will really make a difference. More projects can be funded and that’s a further step forward in helping Waipā become a more waste-wise district.”

Applications to the next funding round open on March 13. The last funding round saw a wide range of projects wins support, from a contractor tackling GIB waste in the building industry to an early childhood centre starting a worm farm with food scraps.

One recipient, Treadlite NZ, will use the funding to help the local community dispose of waste tyres for free. People can drop off their old and used tyres on April 14 and 15 in Cambridge and April 21 and 22 in Te Awamutu. Those interested should email sales@treadlite.co.nz and will be advised of the time and drop-off location closer to the date.

Treadlite processes the old tyres into granules of rubber used for playground matting, artificial sports fields, mats and gym flooring.

Treadlite NZ chief executive officer Brad Pierce said too often tyres are illegally dumped or stockpiled, creating a real eyesore.

“We have the technology to reuse the product and turn waste into a positive. It’s a fantastic way to clear the waste and put it to good use.”

Council offers two drop-in sessions to help people develop their projects and potential application to the waste minimisation fund.

Wednesday, March 22, 9-11am at the Te Awamutu Library meeting room, Selwyn Lane.

Wednesday, March 22, 1-3pm at Waipā District Council’s Cambridge office, Leamington room, 23 Wilson St.

Applications close at 5pm on Thursday, April 6.

Applications can be downloaded from www.waipadc.govt.nz/wastefund.