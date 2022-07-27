Waipā District Council chief executive Garry Dyet. Photo / Dean Taylor

Poorly informed candidates should think twice about standing in the coming election, says Waipā District Council chief executive Garry Dyet.

Garry has just released his independent pre-election report, which lays out council's challenges, priorities and key projects. He says this is a "pivotal" time to be a Waipā elected representative and warns it is not an easy role.

"Waipā has some huge opportunities ahead. But the [government] reform programme alone makes it essential our district has astute, strategic and well-informed leaders," he said.

"We need decision-makers who understand the implications of these reforms and will take a considered and long-term approach to important issues and opportunities. We need people who will put the time and the work in to understand the issues at stake, and to make the best possible decisions on behalf of our entire district."

"The bottom line is that poorly informed people will struggle around the council table. So I'm urging candidates to do their research, ask questions and get up to speed with key issues. If not, they risk doing our community a real disservice."

The pre-election report prepared independently of the mayor and councillors is required by law. It lays out council's priorities and alongside government reform, notes four other "important things" Garry believes candidates must be aware of.

Managing huge growth well, alongside the development of Ahu Ake, Waipa's first spatial plan, will be a big priority for council. In addition, the Council is developing a better way to work more effectively with tangata whenua while considering "substantial and far-reaching" changes to its district plan, the rule book around what people can and can't do with their land.

"Government legislation is forcing huge change upon all councils; change that in many cases will fundamentally change our towns and neighbourhoods," he said. "So while this is an exciting time to be at the decision-making table, it will also be very challenging."

Financial information, including how council's finances work, is also detailed alongside key financial benchmarks.

Nominations for Waipā district councillors and community board members are already open and close on Friday, August 12. Waipā District Council is seeking a mayor and 11 councillors as well as community board members for both Cambridge and Te Awamutu.

A copy of the pre-election report can be found here: https://bit.ly/3b4PBlb.

Three Waters will continue to be a major issue for councils and our councillors will need to be on their "A game" to maintain the level of service ratepayers expect.

The move to separate stormwater from Three Waters is based around its link to our open space network, new subdivisions and other developments and the roading network.

It is a strong argument we want to continue with central Government.

The Resource Management Act has been good for 30 years, but is past its use by date.

The danger with reformation is the case law that has been built up over the 30 years which could all be called into question.

The other danger is being distanced from the decision making that affects our district.

Again, we will need a council that is on its "A game" to figure out what we want and how we achieve that.

This financial year $1.44 million is set aside for a comprehensive spatial plan for Te Ara Wai so it can be presented to funders and partners and form the basis of genuine engagement with the community.

We want people who can inspire trust and have a rapport with the community to move this important project forward. Councillors need to have a good grasp of their community and understand there is genuine hardship amongst our citizens.

It is a balancing act to deliver what people want and expect, while keeping rates and costs reasonable.

Council has set a rate increase cap of no more than a total of 2 per cent over the Local Government Cost Index. That index is like the Cost Of Living Index, but based on the specific expenditure of councils.

The total rate takes into account growth of the district.

Council manages $2 billion worth of infrastructure and provides 28 services.

Some are public good services, paid for by rates (roads, footpaths, parks etc), some part-funded services (libraries etc) and the remainder cost recovery services (permits, inspections etc) to fully provide fairness.

Half of council's funds are earned through rates and half from fees and charges.

Councillors also need to be positive and inspire confidence in the decisions that have been made.