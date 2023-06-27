Cotton mesh reusable produce bag available July 1.

The Waipā District Council partners with local stores to help phase out single-use produce plastic bags.

From July 1 this year, the Government has banned the sale or manufacture of single-use plastic produce bags. To help with the change, Waipā District Council’s waste minimisation team works alongside local stores to distribute 4000 cotton mesh reusable produce bags.

The free bag initiative is funded by the Ministry for the Environment through its waste minimisation fund. Council’s waste minimisation adviser Sally Fraser in a statement said most local supermarkets, superettes, fruit and vegetable stores and farmers’ markets have been quick to jump on board.

“We gave 1000 reusable produce bags to Waipā stores last year and they were snapped up quickly. So we’re going a bit harder this year to make it easy for people to ditch single-use plastic,” said Sally.

The cotton mesh bags will be available from July 1 at:

Te Awamutu, Kihikihi and Pirongia

Countdown

Four Square Pirongia

FreshChoice

Fruit Monster

Kihikihi Fresh

Pak‘nSave

Te Awamutu Produce Market

FreshChoice Cambridge owner Kuldeep Mander was delighted to partner with the Waipā District Council on the giveaway. She did not think it would be a hard transition for most customers.

“We see most of our customers bringing their shopping bags in-store, which will be an added help,” said Kuldeep in a statement.

Sally was optimistic Waipā residents would embrace the change, skip single-use bags and remember their reusable produce bags.

“Changing doesn’t have to cost anything. People can use bags they already have or embrace ‘nude food’ by putting produce directly into a trolly or basket. Better still, grab one of our bags from a participating store while stocks last and you’ll be sorted.”

For more information on the Government’s decision to ban produce bags and other small single-use plastic items visit: www.environment.govt.nz/publications/plastic-products-banned-from-july-2023/.