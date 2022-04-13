Waipā District Council group manager customer and community services Sally Sheedy, recipient of the Ian Galloway Memorial Cup for services to the parks industry. Photo / Dean Taylor

A passion for open spaces has seen Waipa District Council's group manager customer and community services Sally Sheedy awarded the Ian Galloway Memorial Cup for services to the parks industry.

Recreation Aotearoa presented the 2020-21 Recreation Awards online on April 6, after being delayed for two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The award recognises excellence and outstanding personal contribution to the parks sector. It celebrates the innovative and pioneering contribution made to the parks management sector by Ian Galloway, who worked for Wellington Council.

Sally was one of four industry professionals to receive an Individual Award from Recreation Aotearoa and was recognised for her work throughout her career as a manager of community services.

Council chief executive Garry Dyet says it was great to see Sally get recognition for all the hard work she puts into the industry and community.

"We are very fortunate to have Sally at Waipa. Our wider team, and the community we serve, have benefited positively from her contribution and experience."

Sally has led significant achievements in parks across the Waikato and Auckland regions for regional and urban parks.

Cambridge's Perry Aquatic Centre. Photo / Supplied

Under her leadership, Waipa District Council, Auckland Council, Hamilton City Council and Auckland Regional Council have achieved and built great portfolio platforms and projects for parks and community, including extensive service delivery improvements where innovations focused on getting the best out of people was achieved.

"Sally's exceptional leadership has contributed towards the successful integration of Te Awamutu Museum and Heritage into the Community Services Unit," says Garry.

"Over the last 18 months, she has led 70 staff members through unprecedented times, with Covid-19, always ensuring the sustainability of community services and the wellbeing of all staff."

Sally said receiving this award was very special.

"I never had the pleasure of meeting Ian, but I appreciate the legacy he left behind and those who have received this award before me," says Sally.

"I have been very lucky to have had so many experiences that have taught me, taken me outside my comfort zone and given me the warm fuzzies of 'we got that right'. I have passed on these experiences and learnings to my various teams and colleagues, which is something great in this industry."

"I look forward to many more years supporting our industry to grow and adapt as needed to keep providing for future generations. The future is exciting and I am thrilled I get to be part of it."

Sally started her career by undertaking study and graduating as a landscape architect from Auckland Unitec, with an aim to work within the parks to provide open spaces for future generations.

She joined Auckland City Council's City Design, before moving into the city's Recreation and Community Services team and working on parks projects across the city.

In 2004 Sally moved to Auckland Regional Parks, working and leading the Project and Asset Management team until the transition to Auckland Council in 2010.

At Auckland Regional Council she project managed the development of the Botanic Gardens Visitor Centre – Huakaiwaka and was also a parks subject matter expert working on the Auckland Transition Agency Council, the agency tasked with the amalgamation of Auckland Council.

Sally came to the Waikato in 2011, working as Parks and Open Spaces Manager with Hamilton City Council, until mid-201 when she commuted back to Auckland as a Strategic Initiatives Specialist, working with Auckland Council's Parks, Sport and Recreation Leadership Team on strategic programmes across the region, including AKL Paths, and volunteer management pilot with Department of Conservation.

In November 2018 Sally lead Waipa's Community Facilities Unit looking at Parks and Open Spaces, Cemeteries, Libraries and Trust relationships.

Two years later this role evolved to Community Services to incorporate the Heritage and Museum portfolio.

Just last month Sally was appointed Group Manager Customer and Community Services, which leads both the Communication and Engagement and Community Services departments.

"I am proud of my team at Waipa District Council, which provides a wide range of services and contribute to the wellbeing of our community, " says Sally.

"They are passionate about their roles whether it is issuing library books, safe guarding our taonga, keeping our roses blooming, mowing our parks or supporting farewells at our cemeteries.

Maungatautari Mountain - home of Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari. Photo / Supplied

"I'm particularly proud of a couple of projects during my short time at Waipa — the development of the Maungatautari Management Plan review and the opening of the Perry Aquatic Centre in Cambridge."

The New Zealand Recreation Awards have been running for over 20 years and have become an important way for Recreation Aotearoa and the rest of New Zealand to celebrate the work and people within the various recreation fields.