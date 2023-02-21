Waipā District Council is looking at placing a ban on non-exempt cars on specific rural roads that will give police more power when boy-racing behaviour was occurring.

Moves are underway to stamp out boy racers terrorising residents in rural Waipā.

Waipā District Council has pushed “go” on a proposal to ban non-exempt cars on specific rural roads between 9pm and 4am. If residents agree — and they have yet to be consulted — the ban will boost the powers of local police to issue warning notices and even impound cars belonging to those breaking the rules.

Waipā District Mayor Susan O’Regan said people in rural areas have had a “gutsful” of burnouts, noise, excessive speeds and property damage.

Mike Montgomerie, of the Maungatautari ward, says that “our rural roads are currently being treated as a racetrack”.

“There’s rubber left behind plus bottles and rubbish. We’ve had examples of stock being terrified and residents being intimidated. Some people have frankly felt terrorised,” says Susan.

“Unless antisocial drivers are caught in the act, or can be identified in videos or photographs, police have advised us they can do very little. That’s just not good enough. We have to do something to support them and this is a good start.”

The move would have the council creating a register under an existing bylaw, confirming roads where a light vehicle prohibition was in place. It would make it an offence for light motor vehicles (weighing less than 3.5 tonnes) to be on those roads between 9pm and 4am unless drivers can prove they have legitimate business there.

Susan said police would be unlikely to enforce the ban unless boy-racing behaviour was occurring at the time. Council was not trying to stop legitimate drivers using rural roads, she said.

“When it’s happening, this will give police the tools to do something which has real consequences for repeat offenders. The challenge now will be police having the resources to respond to calls, but that is something council cannot control.”

Council staff advised elected members today a ban is viable for only some types of roads in the districts. A ban would not work in residential streets with “legitimate” night traffic and on-street parking, long roads with multiple entry and exit points, or on state highways where the council has no authority.

“That may frustrate some urban people who are also impacted by antisocial driving. We know for example that many of the most reported boy-racer incidents in Cambridge are in urban areas. We can’t prohibit cars there but we can, and will, continue to work with residents and police to see what else can be done.”

Council worked with police, Cambridge Neighbourhood Support, CommSafe, community boards and the Pirongia Ward Committee to identify roads for potential bans. Residents and property owners will now be consulted for feedback. If approved, the prohibitions are likely to be in place by May. Roads or areas to be considered for the ban include:

Te Awamutu/Kihikihi

Bond Rd industrial area

Harrison Drive industrial area

Bank Rd (Lake Ngā Roto)

Puahue Rd-Parklands Rd-Chamberlain Rd loop

Arapuni and Bulmers Landings area

Pirongia/Ōhaupō wards

Hamilton Airport area

Rukuhia area

Cambridge/Maungatautari