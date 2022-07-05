Mandeep Singh in Leamington Vege Fresh is among businesses partnering with Waipā District Council for Plastic Free July. Photo / Supplied

Local supermarkets, fruit and vegetable shops, butcheries and schools are teaming up with Waipā District Council to encourage residents to reduce their single-use plastic during Plastic Free July.

Waste minimisation officer Sally Fraser said local businesses have been eager to come on board to try to reduce plastic bag use in Waipā. The thin plastic produce bags are commonly used only once before being thrown out.

"Our local supermarkets and fruit and vegetable shops will be encouraging shoppers to swap out their plastic produce bags for reusable produce bags. Each store has 100 reusable produce bags to give away to customers," Sally said.

"Plastic Free July is a great way to get people thinking about their everyday habits and single-use plastic. It's awesome to have the support of local businesses to promote some easy solutions, like reusable items."

Leamington Vege Fresh store manager Mandeep Singh has noticed the dependence on plastic has been increasing in daily life.

"Reducing our use of single-use produce plastic bags is an easy way to get our plastic addiction under control," he said.

Butcheries are jumping on board too. Cambridge's Wholly Cow is joining Magills and Expleo in Te Awamutu and the Meat Factory in Kihikihi in partnering with the council to encourage shoppers to provide their own containers for meat purchases. Each butchery has two $50 vouchers and four stainless-steel, leakproof Bento Ninja containers to give away during July.

"Since day one we have welcomed our customers bringing their own containers and we wrap our products in butcher's paper. That's how we have always done it and so we are keen to have these great stainless containers to give away," Expleo owner Nells Nicholas said.

The council is also running a poster competition for Waipā primary school pupils. The pupils have been invited to create posters on how to look after the planet and be plastic free. Three winners will win a zero-waste prize pack. Teachers can contact the council for entry forms.

The council is also running pop-up stalls with free plastic-free product samples such as a shampoo bar to "try for July".

Cambridge market-goers will see the pop-up stall at the plastic-free Farmers Market on Saturday, July 2, 8am to 1 pm, and at the Trash and Treasure Market on Sunday, July 10, 9am to 1 pm.

Te Awamutu residents can drop into the Te Awamutu Library on Saturday, July 16, 9.30 am to 1pm, or Pak'nSave on Friday, July 29, 9am to 2pm to find the pop-up stall on site.

"It's great to see how people have adjusted to no plastic shopping bags at the checkout, now we want to see some change around adding reusable produce bags to the routine," Sally said.

"Having our local butchers already welcoming people to bring their own containers is amazing, that's something we want to see more of!"

For more information on the activities council are doing during Plastic Free July visit www.waipadc.govt.nz/waste-minimisation-events.