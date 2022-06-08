Adam Thomson playing for Hamilton Old Boys in 2021. Photo / Bodiam Photography

Adam Thomson playing for Hamilton Old Boys in 2021. Photo / Bodiam Photography

Multimedia journalist writing for the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME.

Every year a gold mine of talent is unearthed in Waikato club rugby but there are also a lot of legendary, familiar and random faces to show up on the scene - whether they're new to the region, returning or have been playing for several decades.

Some of these players have been playing regularly while others have made cameo appearances.

The likes of Tongan hard-hitter Zane Kapeli, 2015 Rugby World Cup winner Liam Messam and former Kiwis league player Te Maire Martin headlined last year's club season in the Waikato.

This year Martin has returned to the NRL with the Broncos after a three-year absence from the league due to a bleed on the brain.

Plenty of former international, Super Rugby and NPC players are spread throughout the senior grades as well as current Chiefs players who turn out for a different province in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

Several Heartland rugby players also feature in the competition – predominantly King Country players for Ōtorohanga.

A range of experienced coaches head up and assist this year's squads along with a few player/coaches like former All Black Adam Thomson, former sevens star Declan O'Donnell and 2021 Waikato Women's Farah Palmer Cup winning captain Chyna Hohepa.

Below is a "Waikato Club Rugby XV". Some of the players have represented the club at B level but are just listed by their club, not their specific team.

Please note, the below are not all of the representative/former representative players in 2022 Waikato Club Rugby.

WAIKATO CLUB RUGBY XV (*DENOTES INTERNATIONAL REPRESENTATIVE)

1. GORDON FULLERTON – Pirongia

BORN: 1997

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Old Glory DC (Major League Rugby) 2019-2020

Old Glory DC prop Gordon Fullerton fends off an opponent in 2020. Photo / Gjeterhund Photography

After returning to New Zealand from the United States, Fullerton played for Te Awamutu Sports before joining his brother in Pirongia's front row.

2. GRACE HOUPAPA-BARRETT* – Ōtorohanga

BORN: 1995

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 2014-2021; Chiefs Manawa 2021-2022; Black Ferns 2021

Grace Houpapa-Barrett of New Zealand attempts a tackle on England's Abbie Ward. Photo / INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Last year's Ōtorohanga Women's captain, Houpapa-Barrett made her international debut in 2021.

A versatile front-rower, she started the 2022 season at No 8 for her club.

3. VILIAME SEUSEU* – Ōtorohanga

BORN: 1984

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Fiji 2008-2009

Te Awamutu Sub-union prop Viliame Seuseu in 2014. Photo / Colin Thorsen

The former Fijian representative has been an anchor in the Ōtorohanga A and B front-rows for several years.

4. ANTHONY WISE* – Ōtorohanga

BORN: 1982

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 2012; King Country 2013-2017; Fiji 2009-2010

King Country's Anthony Wise in action during the Heartland Championship rugby game against Thames Valley in 2014. Photo / Photosport

A stalwart for the King Country Rams, Wise played 46 games over five years with the side after making his provincial debut for Waikato in 2012.

The versatile lock and flanker continues to represent his Ōtorohanga club, mainly at B level.

5. CHYNA HOHEPA* – Kihikihi

BORN: 1987

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 2012-2021; Chiefs Manawa 2021-2022; Black Ferns Sevens 2012

Waikato Farah Palmer Cup winning captain Chyna Hohepa in 2021. Photo / Photosport

The 2021 Waikato Women's Farah Palmer Cup-winning captain and 2022 Chiefs Manawa player has played and coached her Kihikihi side this season coaching alongside ex-Waikato rep father Selwyn Hohepa.

6. ADAM THOMSON* – Hamilton Old Boys

BORN: 1982

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Otago 2004-2012, 2019; Waikato 2020; Highlanders 2006-2012; Reds 2015; Rebels 2016; Chiefs 2020; Canon Eagles 2013-2017; NEC Green Rockets 2017; New Zealand Secondary Schools 2000; New Zealand Under 21 2003; Barbarians 2011-2015; All Blacks Sevens 2007; All Blacks 2008-2012

Adam Thomson of the All Blacks is tackled by Wallabies players during 2008. Photo / Photosport

2011 Rugby World Cup winner Thomson came back from 57 days in a Japanese hospital in late 2017 and had to learn how to walk again after a spinal infection.

You would never guess, as the Hamilton Old Boys player/coach continues to take the field at age 40.

7. MARTY HOLAH* – Hamilton Marist

BORN: 1976

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 1999-2007, 2011, 2014; Chiefs 2001-2007; Ospreys 2007-2011; Junior All Blacks 2005, 2007; Māori All Blacks 2005; All Blacks 2001-2006

All Black Marty Holah takes on the French defence during 2002. Photo / Photosport

The former All Blacks flanker has been turning out for Hamilton Marist's Division 2 side at the age of 45 and is the oldest player in this selected XV.

8. LUKE MASIREWA* – Hamilton Old Boys

BORN: 1994

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Thames Valley 2021; All Blacks Sevens 2012-2013, 2018

Luke Masirewa during the HSBC Sydney Rugby Sevens at Allianz Stadium in 2018. Photo / Photosport

Masirewa has spent time with several provinces over the last decade but mainly proved himself in the 7-a-side format of the game.

Son of former New Zealand Sevens and Fijian rugby star Waisiki, Masirewa made his Heartland rugby debut in 2021 for the Thames Valley Swampfoxes scoring two tries in three appearances.

9. ISAAC BOSS* – Southern United

BORN: 1980

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 1999, 2001-2005, 2016; Chiefs 2001, 2003-2004; Hurricanes 2005; Ulster 2005-2010; Leinster 2010-2016; New Zealand Under 19 1999; Ireland A 2008-2015; Ireland 2006-2015

Ireland's Isaac Boss at Aviva Stadium, Dublin during 2013. Photo / INPHO/Dan Sheridan

One of the coaches of the 2021 Waikato Divisional XV alongside former Whanganui first five-eighths Jordan Farrington, Boss continues to be involved in his Tokoroa club at age 42, both on and off the field.

Last month in Spain, Boss took the field for the Classic All Blacks scoring a try against the Spanish national team.

10. RIVEZ REIHANA – Melville

BORN: 2000

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 2019-2020; Northland 2021; Chiefs 2021-2022; New Zealand Under 20 2019

Rivez Reihana of the Chiefs in action during Super Rugby Pacific in 2022. Photo / Photosport

The 2021 Chiefs debutant played two seasons for Waikato before transferring to Northland for the 2021 season.

Reihana is known for his mega-boot and has proven an impact off the bench for the Chiefs in his limited 2022 appearances.

11. SOLO KOROVATA – Ōtorohanga

BORN: 1980

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: King Country 2001, 2008; Waikato 2004-2005; Northland 2006

Waikato winger Solo Korovata in 2005. Photo / Photosport

One of Ōtorohanga's Fijian flyers, Korovata was an exciting player to watch in his day and is still a regular fixture on the bench for his club side, over two decades after debuting for King Country.

12. DECLAN O'DONNELL* – Melville

BORN: 1990

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 2011-2012, 2014-2015, 2018-2019; Taranaki 2016-2017; Chiefs Development 2012; Chiefs 2012, 2018; Blues 2017; Old Glory DC 2020; Māori All Blacks 2012; All Blacks Sevens 2010-2011, 2014-2015

New Zealand Sevens player Declan O'Donnell in 2011. Photo / Photosport

Known for his blistering pace on the wing, former New Zealand Sevens superstar O'Donnell has spent much of this club season at No 12 for Melville and has been in a player/coach role.

13. DWAYNE SWEENEY* – Morrinsville

BORN: 1984

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 2002-2010, 2017-2019; Chiefs 2007-2011, 2014; Kyuden Voltex 2012-2014; Munakata Sanix Blues 2014-2016; New Zealand Under 21 2005; Barbarians 2015; Māori All Blacks 2007-2010; All Blacks Sevens 2006

Dwayne Sweeney of the New Zealand Māori team in 2010. Photo / Photosport

First playing for Waikato out of Hamilton Boys' High School in 2002, the Waikato and Morrinsville centurion has been a legend in the NPC and Waikato club scene for a long period.

In 2021, he was a technical advisor for the Thames Valley Swampfoxes in the Heartland Championship.

14. SHAUN STEVENSON – Hamilton Old Boys

BORN: 1996

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 2015-2016; North Harbour 2017-2021; Chiefs 2016-2022; New Zealand Schools 2014; New Zealand Under 20 2016; Barbarians 2019; Māori All Blacks 2017-2021

Māori All Black Shaun Stevenson in 2021. Photo / Photosport

Another current Chiefs player with a big boot, Stevenson has the ability to play anywhere in the back three as well as centre and first five-eighth.

His electric pace is a sight to behold when put in space.

15. ARMYN SANDERS – Pirongia

BORN: 1987

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 2007; Counties Manukau 2010; Thames Valley 2012; Wairarapa Bush 2017; New Zealand Under 19 2006

Counties Manukau fullback Armyn Sanders in 2010. Photo / Photosport

Somewhat of a rugby-journeyman, Sanders joined the Pirongia rugby side in 2021 making a great difference to their backline.

A utility back, Sanders is a great "Mr Fix-it".

RESERVES:

16. VANCE ELLIOTT – Hamilton Old Boys

BORN: 1990

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 2011-2013; Chiefs Development 2012

Waikato's Vance Elliott charges to the line against Canterbury's Adam Whitelock in 2012. Photo / Photosport

A former Waikato hooker, Elliot has also spent time in Australia representing Manly in the New South Wales Shute Shield and Sydney Rays in the National Rugby Championship.

17. TED TAUROA – Ōtorohanga

BORN: 1983

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 2005-2006, 2011-2012; Bay of Plenty 2009; King Country 2013

Bay of Plenty's Ted Tauroa in 2009. Photo / Photosport

An Ōtorohanga rugby stalwart and player/coach in 2022, Tauroa first played for Waikato in 2005-2006, returning to the squad after a five-year absence including a stint with Mt Maunganui and the Bay of Plenty Steamers.

18. JONO ARMSTRONG – Hautapu

BORN: 1987

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Waikato 2012-2013, 2018

Waikato's Jono Armstrong in 2018. Photo / Photosport

Brother of former Hurricanes prop Fraser, Armstong is another player/coach to take the field in 2022.

A Te Awamutu Sports centurion, Armstrong has also played for Hautapu for several years.

19. ADAM CATHCART – Taupiri

BORN: 1988

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Counties Manukau 2011-2013; Waikato squad member 2007; Chiefs Development 2012; New Zealand Secondary Schools 2006

Counties Manukau No. 8 Adam Cathcart in 2012. Photo / Photosport

Returning to the field with Taupiri in 2022, the former Counties Manukau Steelers loose forward has claimed the No 8 jersey as his own.

20. VAVAO AFEMAI* – Te Awamutu Sports

BORN: 1992

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Samoa 2014-2015; Samoan Sevens 2013-2014

Vavao Afemai of Samoa poses for a portrait during the Samoa Rugby World Cup 2015 squad photo call. Photo / Getty Images/World Rugby

Making his international debut in 2014, Afemai attended the 2015 Rugby World Cup playing in three matches.

The 30-year-old halfback spends most of his time with the Te Awamutu Sports B side.

21. DEAN DEVCICH – Hamilton Old Boys

BORN: 1982

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Marlborough 2005

Marlborough No. 10 Dean Devcich in 2005. Photo / Photosport

Brother of former Black Cap Anton Devcich, Dean is one of the few centurions for the Waikato Development side having also spent time playing in Taranaki and the Nelson/Marlborough region.

22. D'ANGELO LEUILA* – Fraser Tech

BORN: 1997

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Auckland 2019; Waikato 2021; Moana Pasifika 2022; Samoa Under 20 2016; Samoa A 2018; Samoa 2016-2021

D'Angelo Leuila of Moana Pasifika in 2022. Photo / Photosport

Leuila was Waikato rugby's find of the season in 2021, replacing injured co-captain Fletcher Smith at first five-eighth – and Smith struggled to regain his position.

This saw Leuila earn his first Super Rugby contract with the inaugural Moana Pasifika side.

23. NEWTON TUDREU – Hamilton Marist

BORN: 1993

REPRESENTATIVE TEAMS: Manawatū 2013-2017; Waikato 2019; Hurricanes 2014 (pre-season)

Manawatū back Newton Tudreu during 2016. Photo / Photosport

Dubbed as "one of the fastest players to grace the green and white Manawatū jersey" on his move north it seems he sort out the green and white jersey of Hamilton Marist who he played his blazer game for this season.

Someone else who should be included? Let us know! teawamutu.sport@nzme.co.nz