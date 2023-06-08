Mason Milne (left) in the ring with Noah Lane at the Te Awamutu Boxing Academy.

Rosetown Lions Club of Te Awamutu is holding a variety show fundraiser at the Woolshed for the Te Awamutu Boxing Academy on Saturday, June 17 from 4pm.

Entry is a $20 donation and features 16 performances, eight held per half. The youngest performer is 11 and the oldest is 80. Each performance is around three to eight minutes.

“There is a marvellous variety of performances from pianists, singers, skits, dancers and pipes. There is something for everybody and great value for the donation,” says Glenice Troth of the Rosetown Lions Club of Te Awamutu.

Chris Graham, who is the head coach and manager of the Te Awamutu Boxing Academy, will MC of the event.

The aim is to raise $2000 for the Te Awamutu Boxing Academy. All proceeds from the donation will be given directly to the academy.

The boxing academy started up three years ago, and since then it has developed hugely. There is a team of 10 working hard to deliver the youth of Te Awamutu holistic training and helping them through the medium of boxing.

They have around 300 young people between the ages of 9 to 19 who attend 25 classes. These kids are all through varying levels, and a small percentage want to go through and compete.

The boxing academy is a values-based gym. They have eight core values and they go through one every week. They teach respect, responsibility, compassion, kindness and honesty.

The gym’s culture revolves around no swearing, no smack talk and more about building each other up and encouraging. This makes the gym a more safe place to learn.

There is mentoring, goal setting, helping with education, workshops, outdoor experiences, camps, weekends away for development belts and competitions and creating pathways for employment.

They have held careers evenings where people came in from various careers or business owners which included St Johns, NZ Police, and tradesmen who owned their business. This group spoke to them and shared their personal stories.

Chris Graham, head coach and manager of Te Awamutu Boxing Academy (left), coach Quentin Wallace and coach Steph Dykstra.

“The goal the academy has is to change the trajectory of the young people in our town,” says Steph Dykstra, who works for the Te Awamutu Boxing Academy.

She adds there is a mix of journeys for some youth, some come from a tough background and others are coming from loved families.

“I think that is part of what is so neat about the place. We have all these people coming from different places and we become one family, and it doesn’t matter what your background or story is - you belong.”

Some people specifically sponsor youth so they can attend camps.

“We are looking at around $2500 worth of sponsorship to send these kids on these camps. This is so the opportunity is there for everyone,” says Steph.

This money includes costs for sleeping bags, if they don’t have them, which helps break down barriers.

Glenice wants to thank Fiona Miller, the president of Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society (TALOS), who has given them a lot of information.

Fiona Miller, the president of Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society (left), Glenice Troth and Raewyn Hoskin of the Rosetown Lions of Te Awamutu.

“We approached TALOS and they came on board so it is in conjunction with them. They are kindly allowing us to use the Woolshed at no cost - and will be supplying heating, lighting and sound,” says Glenice.

TALOS will also be selling icecream in the interval.

So far, a third of the tickets have been sold.

“I want to thank anyone and everyone who has supported us thus far and helped to make this happen. We are honoured and blessed by that. Any help towards helping us to be able to continue to help our youth is greatly appreciated,” says Steph.

Tickets are for sale at Te Awamutu isite Visitor Information Centre and First National Real Estate Te Awamutu.