Two accidents have been reported this morning within the Waipā region.
A crash near West Rd, Ōhaupō (between Hamilton and Te Awamutu) reported at 4.27am blocked one lane on State Highway 3. Motorists are asked to pass the scene with care and expect delays, with traffic management in place until further notice.
Police have also confirmed that a fatal crash also occurred this morning on SH39 between Ngāhinapōuri and Pirongia.
Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a car and a bus on State Highway 39, Ngāhinapōuri, reported at 7.37am.
The driver of the car is confirmed to have died at the scene. The driver of the bus is reported to have received moderate injuries. There are no other injuries reported.
Crash investigators were at the scene this morning and motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.
Meanwhile, crash investigators were at the scene of a crash in Bank St in Te Awamutu on Sunday and Monday.
One person was critically injured after their car collided with a tree in Anzac Green.
Police were called at 6.15am and responded along with Fire and Emergency and St John Ambulance.
Enquiries in to the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.