Trainstation's Justine Miller (right) competed in the WFF international bodybuilding Ms Galaxy show in Melbourne. Photo / Supplied

Two Te Awamutu residents and members of Trainstation gym on Sunday competed on either side of the Tasman with incredible results.

Justine Miller, sponsored by Sparkly Couture Te Awamutu, competed in the WFF international bodybuilding Ms Galaxy show in Melbourne, joining three others in the New Zealand team.

She had previously competed in bikini but this time accepted the challenge of competing in figure, glamour and sports model.

Competing in one division is a challenge in itself, two is incredibly hard but three is pretty much unseen.

She placed second in figure, which was a huge win after not competing in this division since the early 2000s, and then stepped on stage in sports model, which she nailed every aspect of, picking up first place in her category.

“This show was a trial for her at the highest level and we still have a bit to talk through on what’s next, but it’s looking likely she will be back in sports model again as her preferred category. Truly an outstanding debut,” says coach Mike Smith.

On the same day, strongman and TA SLAY winner Sean Logan competed in the New Zealand strongest log press and deadlift championships held in west Auckland.

Strongman Sean Logan competing at the New Zealand strongest log press and deadlift championships. Photo / Supplied

Sean went into this with one goal in mind, hitting the elusive 1000lb (455kg), which has been done only 12 times in history worldwide.

Already holding the all-time New Zealand record, Sean opened on an incredible 425kg, and then lift two set the task of hitting the 455 and New Zealand all-time record.

“Sean showed every aspect of why he is a world-class athlete with his professionalism and sheer determination with never-quit attitude, and absolutely owned the record with no doubt that he wasn’t going to — a truly incredible sight and record that will be sure to stand for many years,” says Mike.