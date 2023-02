The train derailment was on Rukuhia Road from State Highway 3 to Gillard Road. Photo / Jake Patchell

Late yesterday afternoon, a goods train collided with a ute on Rukuhia Road from State Highway 3 to Gillard Road in the Waipā district. This caused the road to be closed overnight while work to clear the scene was being completed.

There were no major injuries.

Rukuhia Road re-opened at 6.55am this morning.