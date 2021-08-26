One of Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club's New Zealand Paralympic cyclists, Anna Taylor. Photo / Supplied

Personal bests and national records were not quite enough for the Para New Zealand riders to push onto the podium on the opening day of the Tokyo Paralympic Games yesterday.

Closest was Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club's Nicole Murray who finished fourth in the C5 women's 3000m individual pursuit, in her first Paralympic experience.

It proved a remarkable opening day at the Izu Velodrome with seven world records through the opening day of competition, and although the New Zealand women's trio produced slick times, they could not match the record-setting displays.

Another Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club rider Anna Taylor, a C4 Para Cyclist who suffers Cauda Equina syndrome, celebrated her first Paralympic competition when she bettered her own New Zealand record in the 3000m individual pursuit. She clocked 3:54.167 to take half a second off the mark she set in New Zealand in February.

Kiwi Anna Taylor in action during the Women's C4 3000m Individual Pursuit at the Izu Velodrome, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo / OIS/Thomas Lovelock.

However, she finished fifth fastest in qualifying with the top four going through to the medal rides.

"It was surreal to get to the Velodrome on Wednesday morning and so humbling. This a moment I have been waiting for what feels like my entire life. I was so excited to get into the gates," said Taylor.

"The race was like a blur really lots of adrenaline and excitement for me. I enjoyed knowing I had broken the Paralympic record, even if only for a short time. I'm looking forward to my races that I will have in the coming days."

Ironically fellow Paralympic debutante Murray finished outside her own New Zealand record in the C5 category 3000m individual pursuit qualifying but her time of 3:45.010 was fourth fastest to earn her a place in the bronze medal ride.

Murray was in the final pairing in qualifying, and drew the most celebrated Para cyclist of all time, in 14-time gold medallist Dame Sarah Storey who broke the world record in the process.

With only two hours of recovery, Murray faced the bronze medal showdown against experienced Frenchwoman Marie Patouillet who had qualified seven seconds faster than the Kiwi.

New Zealand's Nicole Murray in action during the Women's C5 3000m Individual Pursuit at the Izu Velodrome, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo / OIS/Thomas Lovelock

But Murray dug deep, clawing back an early half-second deficit to be a blink off taking the lead at the 2000m mark before Patouillet used all her experience to edge away to claim the bronze medal. Murray, to her credit, was one of the few riders to go faster than her qualifying effort.

"To be the velodrome at my first Paralympic Games was amazing, to know that all the hard work had paid off to make it here. There was some very tough competition today including riding against the World Record holder in my first race," said Murray.

"In the bronze medal ride off I was in a good headspace in terms of nerves. I was happy that I achieved the goals my coach and I had set keeping splits consistent up to the last 4 laps when I just did not have that extra bit in my legs."

Head coach Stu MacDonald said the big occasion would make the pair all the better for the experience.

"They both showed strong performances and I am sure they will learn from it for the rest of this competition and will form a key part of their learning towards Paris," said MacDonald.

Murray and Taylor have a day's rest before returning to the historic boards at Izu Velodrome on Friday for the 500m time trial.