Waikato's Nicole Murray in the midst of the heaviest of the rain during the women's C4-5 road race over 80km at the Tokyo Paralympics. Photo / Casey B Gibson/Cycling New Zealand

Waikato's Nicole Murray in the midst of the heaviest of the rain during the women's C4-5 road race over 80km at the Tokyo Paralympics. Photo / Casey B Gibson/Cycling New Zealand

Precise preparations in the heat chamber to manage the extreme heat and humidity in Japan were washed away by heavy rain and cool conditions for cycling's road racing at the Tokyo Paralympics.

There was continual and persistent rain with fog throughout the day to make conditions unpleasant and tricky in and around the Fuji International Speedway for the penultimate day of competition.

The Kiwi contingent fought strongly in the inclement conditions with Ngāhinapōuri's Nicole Murray fighting back to finish sixth in the women's C4-5 road race over 80km, while ebullient Taranaki trike rider Stephen Hills was also sixth in the T1-2 men's race over 26.4km.

"It was a tough, tough day for sure. It was around 19C degrees which is not cold in New Zealand terms, but when we have been at mid-30s and above then the driving rain and cool conditions made for a real test," said Cycling New Zealand head coach Stu MacDonald.

Murray, who lost her left hand in an accident as a child, took on her least-favoured discipline in a field that included Para cycling's most distinguished rider in Great Britain's Sarah Storey, who won her 18th gold medal.

With Germany's Kerstin Brachtendorf opening up a minute advantage after three of the six laps, Murray managed to hang on to a five-strong group led by Storey and compatriot Crystal Lane-Wright.

"Nicole was brilliant today. The conditions were shocking and the road race is not the event that she has put much emphasis on leading into the Paralympics," said MacDonald.

"Additionally, this was a tough and technical course, especially the punchy climbs and tight corners on the section outside of the motor race circuit.

"There were times when Nicole dropped back on the technical stuff, but she showed so much determination to fight her way back on the hills. It was a fantastic ride."

Murray hung in until the penultimate lap when Story made her move and caught the German before going on to win in 2:21.51 just ahead of Lane-Wright with Murray a gallant sixth 3:30 behind the winner.

Unfortunately, fellow Kiwi Anna Taylor was withdrawn on medical advice after heat exhaustion in the time trial two days earlier.