Ōpārau Roadhouse owners Bill and Brenda Rogers have sold their iconic business built over 40 years. Photo / Dean Taylor

In 1982 a new couple arrived in Ōpārau Village and set up a mechanical workshop, with a small shop in front.

It was the start of something special for the wider Kāwhia region – as Bill and Brenda Rogers continued to expand their business to meet the needs of residents, visitors and tourists.

Forty years later the Ōpārau Roadhouse is the envy of any rural or seaside community – a general store in the true sense of the word.

And also 40 years later, Bill and Brenda are leaving the Ōpārau Roadhouse in new hands and are 'slipping off into the sunset'.

The couple have been trying to sell for three or four years so they can retire. They have even had a couple of deals signed, only to fall over for various reasons.

A fortnight ago a deal was completed and this week local Frances Emmett started work as the new owner, while Bill and Brenda quietly bowed out.

"We're no showy people," says Bill. "We aren't going far so we'll still see everyone now and then."

The Ōpārau Village shop wasn't the only store, but it started gaining popularity when it opened earlier to suit locals, like the shearers heading to work.

On Christmas Day, 2000, the couple opened the larger workshop and store on the main Kāwhia Rad where the Roadhouse is today.

Initially the mechanical workshop was still the main focus, but a larger store was a bonus.

The store started building a following and a combination of circumstances saw that focus change.

Brenda says there were less workshop jobs as farmers swapped their old tractors for modern and more maintenance-free farm machinery.

Secondly, the newer cars, which required modern workshops and computer scanners, were beyond their scope.

In the first of two major expansions, the workshop was closed and the entire space converted to the general store.

Phase two was an addition to the building to the size it is today.

Bill and Brenda wanted to provide whatever their customers needed, so the Ōpārau Roadhouse has a dine-in and take out cafe, on and full off-licence, groceries, general hardware, crafts section, lots of fishing equipment and bait and fuel pumps.

The Rogers established personal relationships with their suppliers, which meant they always had good stock – even during Covid lockdowns.

Brenda says the first lockdown in 2020 was their best period in business.

"People realised they didn't have to travel far, they didn't have to queue and we had everything they needed," she says.

"We never ran out of bread, toilet paper, flour or any other necessities, plus we were the only store that could sell spirits, as well as beer and wine."

One of the reasons they had stock was the Rogers will travel to pick up their order if necessary instead of relying on transport.

Recently they changed their petrol to the family-owned KLD Fuel based in Hamilton.

Bill says they are good people who believe in looking after customers, so they were a good fit for the roadhouse.

The Rogers are absolutely committed to ensuring Frances can continue to operate the Ōpārau Roadhouse successfully.

"We'll always be around to help out if needed," says Bill.

And he says they don't expect to get paid, they want to see their legacy continue.

Bill and Brenda are moving just 20 minutes away to a property with an historic workshop where Bill can have his projects.

These include a fifth wheeler so they can travel around New Zealand, and a recently purchased Riley Elf.

The couple are motorsport fans and used to be involved with Mini racing, so the Elf will provide some nostalgia.

But they also plan to fuel their passion for modern, hi-tech motor racing in person when they feel it is safe to travel.

Brenda is an F1 fan, so that is on the bucket list, as is Indy Car.

They have followed Scott Dixon's career, and now have another Kiwi Scott (McLaughlin) to support.

The motorsport interest provided Bill with one of the proudest moments in his life.

For 20 years he volunteered with Rally New Zealand during the heyday of the sport here when we hosted a stage of the World Rally Championship.

Bill worked as a co-ordinator, where his local knowledge and contacts were vital to help Rally NZ secure the support of landowners to get the required road closures to even hold the events.

For his efforts he was presented with a WRC plaque and medal by the chief of Rally NZ – a prized possession.

A number of the international crews used to base themselves at the roadhouse during the practices and make use of the workshop space.

Being a true fan, Bill didn't take much convincing to get off the tools and down the ladder the year they were building the shop extension to go for a test drive with then World Rally champion Tommi Mäkinen.

Another attraction to overseas travel sometime in the future is the number of overseas friends they have made looking after tourists to the district.

"We could probably travel the world without booking anywhere to stay," says Brenda.

But first is settling into their new property, the projects and visiting family in New Zealand – as well as the odd visit to the Ōpārau Roadhouse.