Rosetown Choristers concert raises money for Te Awamutu Foodbank

The Rosetown Choristers held a concert at the Te Awamutu Methodist Church on Saturday, June 24.

The Rosetown Choristers held a concert at the Te Awamutu Methodist Church on Saturday, June 24.

On Saturday, June 24, a capacity audience in the Te Awamutu Methodist Church was treated to a very varied offering of music from countries around the world - songs from the highlands of Scotland to the Caribbean via Africa, Australia and Austria.

The choral work was interspersed with the musical offerings of Helen Capes on her Northumberland pipes and Jera Murray playing electric guitar.

The concert raised $1200 for the Te Awamutu Foodbank.

Judging by the comments from the audience, they will be back to enjoy the choir’s Christmas concert in early December.

“The audience was just buzzing after the concert - many said it was the best yet”, said Peter Robertson of the Rosetown Choristers.

Those interested in joining the group and being part of the next concert can phone David Brown on 027 2707566.